WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Dec. 30, 2016


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Gas leak, 50 block North Main Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block West Works Street, 8:16 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12 a.m.

• Public intoxication, First Street, 12:56 a.m.

• Found property, Avoca Court, 2:02 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 a.m.

• Burglary cold, Val Vista Street, 6:06 a.m.

• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 8:31 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Snow removal, Fourth Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:45 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 12:05 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Heald Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Snow removal, Carrington Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Heald Street, 3:25 p.m.

• Accident, Burkitt Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Accident, Thurmond Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Prowler, Coffeen Avenue, 7:08 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Wyoming Avenue, 9:03 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:24 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 p.m.

• DUS, Grinnell Plaza, 9:31 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Heald Street, 10:10 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Industrial Road, 11:13 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Minor in possession, Maxine Place, 12:38 a.m.

• Warrant service, Maxine Place, 1:34 a.m.

• DUI, Maxine Place, 3:21 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 11:28 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Big Horn Avenue and West Brundage Lane, 11:42 a.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 2:37 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Big Horn Avenue, 6:25 p.m.

• Theft cold, Fort Road, 8:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, Railway Street, Ranchester, 9:10 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 0.8, 10:32 p.m.

• Search and rescue, Highway 14 West, mile marker 60.17, Dayton, 11:53 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Nicholas James Bell, 18, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 75

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

Number of releases for the previous day: 6

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..