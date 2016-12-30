WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — Dec. 30, 2016
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Gas leak, 50 block North Main Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block West Works Street, 8:16 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12 a.m.
• Public intoxication, First Street, 12:56 a.m.
• Found property, Avoca Court, 2:02 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 a.m.
• Burglary cold, Val Vista Street, 6:06 a.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 8:31 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Snow removal, Fourth Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:45 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 12:05 p.m.
• DUI (citizen report), North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Heald Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Snow removal, Carrington Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Heald Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Accident, Burkitt Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Accident, Thurmond Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 6:45 p.m.
• Prowler, Coffeen Avenue, 7:08 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Wyoming Avenue, 9:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 p.m.
• DUS, Grinnell Plaza, 9:31 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Heald Street, 10:10 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Industrial Road, 11:13 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Minor in possession, Maxine Place, 12:38 a.m.
• Warrant service, Maxine Place, 1:34 a.m.
• DUI, Maxine Place, 3:21 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Big Horn Avenue and West Brundage Lane, 11:42 a.m.
• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 2:37 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Big Horn Avenue, 6:25 p.m.
• Theft cold, Fort Road, 8:59 p.m.
• Welfare check, Railway Street, Ranchester, 9:10 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 0.8, 10:32 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Highway 14 West, mile marker 60.17, Dayton, 11:53 p.m.
ARRESTS

Thursday
• Nicholas James Bell, 18, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 75
Female inmate count: 18
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8
Number of releases for the previous day: 6
