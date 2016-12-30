Reports — Dec. 30, 2016

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Gas leak, 50 block North Main Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block West Works Street, 8:16 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12 a.m.

• Public intoxication, First Street, 12:56 a.m.

• Found property, Avoca Court, 2:02 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 a.m.

• Burglary cold, Val Vista Street, 6:06 a.m.

• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 8:31 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Snow removal, Fourth Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:45 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 12:05 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Heald Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Snow removal, Carrington Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Heald Street, 3:25 p.m.

• Accident, Burkitt Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Accident, Thurmond Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Prowler, Coffeen Avenue, 7:08 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Wyoming Avenue, 9:03 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:24 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 p.m.

• DUS, Grinnell Plaza, 9:31 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Heald Street, 10:10 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Industrial Road, 11:13 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Minor in possession, Maxine Place, 12:38 a.m.

• Warrant service, Maxine Place, 1:34 a.m.

• DUI, Maxine Place, 3:21 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 11:28 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Big Horn Avenue and West Brundage Lane, 11:42 a.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 2:37 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Big Horn Avenue, 6:25 p.m.

• Theft cold, Fort Road, 8:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, Railway Street, Ranchester, 9:10 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 0.8, 10:32 p.m.

• Search and rescue, Highway 14 West, mile marker 60.17, Dayton, 11:53 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Nicholas James Bell, 18, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 75

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

Number of releases for the previous day: 6