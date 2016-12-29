Reports — Dec. 29, 2016

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 1:35 a.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:06 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 200 block Smith Street, 7:38 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:48 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Emerson Street, 8:57 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:49 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:48 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:34 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block North Main Street, 2:53 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Mydland Road, 1:31 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 6:02 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 a.m.

• Medical, Emerson Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 10:46 a.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 11:57 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 12:33 p.m.

• Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 5, 12:59 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 2:27 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:54 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarview Drive, 5:16 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 5:41 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarview Drive, 6:12 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Accident, North Thurmond Street, 1:53 a.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 7:35 a.m.

• Hit and run, South Jefferson Street, 7:50 a.m.

• Medical, Emerson Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Hit and run, East Brundage Lane, 8:53 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East College Avenue, 9:32 a.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 9:44 a.m.

• Reckless driver, West Burkitt Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Dog at large, Ponderosa Drive, 11:36 a.m.

• Accident, Eight Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, 10th Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Sheridan Avenue, 12:33 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Gould Street, 12:37 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Gould Street, 12:38 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Gould Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Gould Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Snow removal, East Third Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:41 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:42 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Gould Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Fifth Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 1:06 p.m.

• Animal found, Grinnell Plaza, 1:07 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Works Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Accident, Gould Street, 3:55 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:40 p.m.

•Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 5:07 p.m.

• Dog at large, Birch Street, 5:56 p.m.

• Alarm, Crook Street, 6:33 p.m.

• Drugs possession, Eighth Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Warrant service, Riverside Street, 8:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:32 p.m.

• Drugs possession, West Alger Avenue, 9:05 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 10:15 p.m.

• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 10:52 p.m.

• Drugs possession, North Brooks Street, 11:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 5, Parkman, 1:16 p.m.

• Court violation, Piney Avenue, Banner, 2:05 p.m.

• Accident, Highway 345, mile marker 4, Parkman, 2:38 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 3:04 p.m.

• Welfare check, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 4:41 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Fort Road, 6:51 p.m.

• Welfare check, Main Street, Dayton, 8:57 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Britin Fauneil Smith, 29, Denver, Colorado, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Ryan Dale Schultz, 33, Story, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Christine Joan Vail, 53, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jacie Renae Huston, 23, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance (powder or crystal), use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Katie Elizabeth White, 19, Sheridan, minor in possession of alcohol (measurable concentration), circuit court, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Hunter Cole Archambault, 26, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Leighton Joseph Gleason, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Brandon L Collen, 21, Buffalo, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Shaun Vincent Howson, 32, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 76

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 5