Reports — Dec. 27, 2016

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 8:17 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block First West Parkway, 6:26 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 7:28 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block North Main Street, 4:23 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Delphi Avenue, 6:47 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:24 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 12:41 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:38 p.m.

Monday

• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 6:26 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 8:57 a.m.

• Assist Goose Valley, vehicle fire, 5600 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:57 p.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block West Fifth Street, 6:16 p.m.

• Service call, 400 block Park Street, 7:54 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Vehicle accident, Wildcat and Wyarno roads, 1:32 p.m.

Saturday- Sunday

• No calls reported.

Monday

• Vehicle fire, 5600 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:48 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Avoca, 1:02 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 4:06 a.m.

• Trauma, Hosburg Drive, Story, 9:31 a.m.

• Trauma, Berry Avenue, 9:41 a.m.

• Medical, River Road, 11:32 a.m.

• Trauma, Wyarno Road, 1:31 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 2:29 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 4:02 p.m.

• Medical, Townhouse Place, 5:07 p.m.

• Trauma, First West Parkway, 6:23 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 6:53 p.m.

• Medical, Broadway Street, 11:25 p.m.

Saturday

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 5:29 a.m.

• Trauma, Delphi Avenue, 5:29 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 7:20 a.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 7:25 a.m.

• Trauma, Shirley Cove, 9:25 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Medical alarm, North Jefferson Street, 11:22 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 4:22 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 5:01 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Drive, 6:01 p.m.

• Medical, Delphi Avenue, 6:45 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 7:11 p.m.

• Medical, East First Street, 7:13 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 1:56 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 5:21 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:06 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive,11:20 a.m.

• Medical, West Parkway, 11:33 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:34 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:53 p.m.

• Medical, West Works Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Trauma, Smith Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 6:34 p.m.

• Medical, Delphi Avenue, 11:45 p.m.

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday-Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:57 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:17 a.m.

• Careless driver, West Fifth Street, 7:20 a.m.

• Alarm, Sagebrush Drive, 7:36 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:26 p.m.

• Accident, Loucks Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:30 p.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Water Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Accident, West 11th Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Animal found, Laclede Street, 2:34, p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:04 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Court, 4:40 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Absaraka Street, 5:32 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10:03 p.m.

• Accident, Avoca Avenue, 10:10 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:03 p.m.

• Public intoxication, East Fifth Street, 11:23 p.m.

Saturday

• Fight, North Main Street, 2:11 a.m.

• Attempt locate, Sheridan area, 6:59 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Long Drive, 8:18 a.m.

• Reckless driver, College Avenue, 8:35 a.m.

• Animal found, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:57 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Illinois Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 10:48 a.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 12:01 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:26 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, East 11th Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 12:57 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 1:31 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Burkitt Street, 2:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 4:33 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), North Brooks Street, 6:04 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 6:24 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 6:55 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Illinois Street, 7:43 p.m.

• Follow up, East Fifth Street, 7:46 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Coffeen Avenue, 8:11 p.m.

• Vehicle lockout, Victoria Street, 9:01 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sheridan Avenue, 10:12 p.m.

• Public intoxication, First Street, 10:44 p.m.

Sunday

• Noise complaint, Sibley Circle, 2:59 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 5:19 p.m.

• Accident, Heald Street, 1:31 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Coffeen Avenue, 4:31 p.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 4:31 p.m.

• Welfare check, Champion Drive, 5:24 p.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 5:55 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 6:31 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Avenue East, 10:44 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 11:49 p.m.

Monday

• Hit and run, North Gould Street, 9:09 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Main Street, 9:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:13 a.m.

• Domestic, Highland Avenue, 10:57 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 11:38 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Mountain View Drive, 11:52 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Quail Court, 12:26 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Snow removal, Huntington Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Snow removal, Avon Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Montana Street, 2:14 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 2:45 p.m.

• Accident, South Brooks Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Main Street, 4:11 p.m.

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:20 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Mandel Street, 5:21 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Exeter Avenue, 6:08 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Open door, Pheasant Place, 7:02 p.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 8:32 p.m.

• Alarm, Riverside Street, 8:34 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:23 p.m.

• Illegal parking, East First Street, 10:28 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Ninth Street, 11:35 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Stolen vehicle cold, Barker Road, Parkman, 12:07 a.m.

• Domestic, Hosburg Drive, Banner, 9:29 a.m.

• Medical, River Road, Dayton, 11:31 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Brinton Road, 1:18 p.m.

• Assist agency, Wyarno Road, Highway 336, mile marker 7, 1:27 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Brinton Road, mile marker 1, 2:15 p.m.

Saturday

• Animal welfare, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 2:46 p.m.

Sunday

• Probation violation, Third Avenue West, Apartment, Ranchester, 12 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 4:49 a.m.

• Welfare check, US Highway 87, mile marker 26.5, 1:07 p.m.

• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 11, Ranchester, 4:54 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 10:27 p.m.

Monday

• Hazardous condition, Cat Creek Road, 1:11 a.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 6:18 a.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, Highway 332, mile marker 3, 7:01 a.m.

• Domestic, Highland Avenue, 10:58 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:34 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Decker Road, 2:03 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Decker Road, 7:10 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Luke Adam Corlis, 34, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Michael Ray Jordan, 48, Sheridan, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Miguel Charles Sosa, 35, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Christopher Pete Carzoli, 54, Story, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Britin Fauneil Smith, 29, Denver, Colorado, possession controlled substance (pill or caps), burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joshua Ryan Dreiling, 25, Denver, Colorado, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Veronica Raye Vance, 23, Billings, Montana, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• No new arrests.

Monday

• No new arrests.

JAIL

Today

Daily Inmate Count: 72

Female Inmate Count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 3