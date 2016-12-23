Reports — Dec. 23, 2016

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Marion Court, 3:30 a.m.

• Oven fire, 2000 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:33 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block East Brundage Street, 4:17 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Structure fire, 2047 Coffeen Avenue, 7:32 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:26 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 3:14 a.m.

• Trauma, Marion Court, 3:21 a.m.

• Medical, River Road, 6:09 a.m.

• Fire standby, Coffeen Avenue, 7:35 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 12:03 p.m.

• Medical, Dana Avenue, 12:31 p.m.

• Trauma, West Burkitt Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 6:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 6:45 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, South Main Street, 2:53 a.m.

• Medical, Marion Court, 3:21 a.m.

• Structure fire, Coffeen Avenue, 7:29 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Heights Drive, 8:39 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Arlington Boulevard, 8:47 a.m.

• Welfare check, Maple Avenue, 8:59 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 9:34 a.m.

• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 10:34 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 10:49 a.m.

• Removal of subject, College Meadow Drive, 1:12 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Brooks Street, 1:16 p.m.

• Accident, East Loucks Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 1:46 p.m.

• Bar check, South Gould Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 4:24 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Jefferson Street, 5:12 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 6:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, Avoca Avenue, 6:17 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle, Kittering Road, 6:36 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:43 p.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:32 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:38 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Abandoned vehicle, Beatty Gulch Road, mile marker 9, 8:52 a.m.

• Property destruction, Decker Road, mile marker 10, 8:57 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 9:17 a.m.

• Theft (cold), Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:39 a.m.

• Welfare check, Piney Avenue, Clearmont, 3:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:29 p.m.

• DUI, State Highway 335, mile marker 2.7, Big Horn, 11:43 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Dawn Dee Trevino, 37, Kyle, Texas, manufacturing or delivering methamphetamine, conspire to deliver a controlled substance, circuit court, child support warrant 2x, district court, arrested by SCSO

• David Scot Schlesselman, 57, Big Horn, DWUI, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 3