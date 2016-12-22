WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — Dec. 22, 2016


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block North Gould Street, 11:21 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 2:27 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street 6:16 p.m.

• Structure fire/controlled burn, 10 block Moore Lane, 8:55 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:24 a.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 8:27 a.m.

• Medical, North Gould Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Medical, North Gould Street, 11:17 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:23 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:32 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 4:43 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Standby, Britton Road, 8:54 p.m.

• Medical, Ridgeway Avenue, 10:10 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 10:11 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Warrant service, East Fourth Street, 12:05 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:29 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:32 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 8:11 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 8:41 a.m.

• Lost property, Sugarland Drive, 9:28 a.m.

• Snow removal, Broadway Street, 9:43 a.m.

• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:18 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, Mydland Road, 10:50 a.m.

• Snow removal, East Third Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Snow removal, North Gould Street, 11 a.m.

• Medical, North Gould Street, 11:15 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 12:16 p.m.

• Assist agency, Pierce Lane, 12:25 p.m.

• Snow removal, West Works Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Burglar Alarm, Night Hawk Court, 12:32 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Scott Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Bellevue Avenue, 1:02 p.m.

• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 1:30 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Gould Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 3 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Court, 3:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, Omarr Avenue, 3:27 p.m.

• Trespass cold, East Fourth Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Main Street, 4:39 p.m.

• Accident, Wyoming Avenue, 4:58 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 5:18 p.m.

• Attempt locate, South Badger Street, 6:50 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 8:25 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:33 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 9:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 9:43 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Ridgeway Avenue, 10:02 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:46 p.m.

• Drugs possession, East 12th Street, 11:02 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:11 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Citizen Assist, North Main Street and Val Vista Street, 2:03 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:22 a.m.

• Theft in progress, Higby Road, 1:53 p.m.

• Accident, South Third Street, Big Horn, 2:06 p.m.

• Warrant service, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 2:51 p.m.

• Found property, Red Grade Road, Story, 4:45 p.m.

• Court violation, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 4:59 p.m.

• Assist agency, Pierce Lane, 5:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:47 p.m.

• Structure Fire, Moore Lane, Big Horn, 8:50 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Upper Road, mile marker 0.6, 10:15 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Lloyd Garett Belus, 25, Arvada, probation violation/revocation, district court, violation of family violence protection order, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

