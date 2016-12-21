WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — Dec. 21, 2016
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, West Loucks Street, 2:08 a.m.
• Trauma, Main Street, Dayton, 5:58 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:30 a.m.
• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:00 p.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 8:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:07 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Loucks Street, 8:09 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Coffeen Avenue, 10:51 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Sugarland Drive, 1:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Airport Road, 2:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 3:24 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, North Gould Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 4:09 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 6:03 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Ponderosa Drive, 6:40 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 7:03 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Brundage Street, 9:00 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 9:11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:16 a.m.
• Fraud, Creighton Street, Big Horn, 11:09 a.m.
• Hit and run accident, Soldier Creek Road, 4:19 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Piper Road, 11:25 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Samuel Paul Snell, 30, Rosette, contempt of court bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• George Donald Childers III, 29, Wichita, Kansas, speeding in 75 mph zone, unlawful use of driver’s license, DWUS, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Colleen Fisher, 22, Wichita, Kansas, receive/conceal/dispose property, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Kristopher Dee Koetting, 47, Sheridan, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 71
Female inmate count: 17
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 5
Staff Reports
