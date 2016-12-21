Reports — Dec. 21, 2016

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 2:08 a.m.

• Trauma, Main Street, Dayton, 5:58 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 11:50 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:00 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 8:36 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:07 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Loucks Street, 8:09 a.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:12 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Coffeen Avenue, 10:51 a.m.

• Shoplifting, Sugarland Drive, 1:04 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Airport Road, 2:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Violation of restraining order, North Gould Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 4:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 6:03 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Ponderosa Drive, 6:40 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 7:03 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Brundage Street, 9:00 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 9:11 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:16 a.m.

• Fraud, Creighton Street, Big Horn, 11:09 a.m.

• Hit and run accident, Soldier Creek Road, 4:19 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Piper Road, 11:25 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Samuel Paul Snell, 30, Rosette, contempt of court bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• George Donald Childers III, 29, Wichita, Kansas, speeding in 75 mph zone, unlawful use of driver’s license, DWUS, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Colleen Fisher, 22, Wichita, Kansas, receive/conceal/dispose property, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Kristopher Dee Koetting, 47, Sheridan, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 5