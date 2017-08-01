FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

REPORTS – August 1, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE 

DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 

AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL 

HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE 

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, Kurtz Drive, 2:27 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Wyoming Avenue, 5:09 a.m.

• Domestic, Illinois Street, 5:38 a.m.

• Animal incident, South Thurmond Street, 8:05 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 9:44 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, East Ridge Road, 9:59 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 10:09 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:22 a.m.

• Cat trap, DeSmet Avenue, 11:11 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:17 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 11:35 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Steffen Court, 12:12 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Steffen Court, 12:14 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:26 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Tschirgi Street, 12:47 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:55 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:07 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Omarr Avenue, 2:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 2:43 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, South Gould Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Hit and run, Broadway Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Brundage Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Broadway Street, 4:05 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Seventh Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 6:41 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, North Gould Street, 6:44 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Main street, 7:45 p.m.

• Barking dog, Emerson Street, 7:59 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Kurtz Drive, 8:34 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Scott Place, 8:44 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Skeels Street, 9:14 p.m.

• Mental subject, Steffen Court, 9:17 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Big Horn Avenue, 11:39 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY 

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Stolen vehicle cold, West Brundage Lane, 9:26 a.m.

• Alarm, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 10:05 a.m.

• Dog bite, Wild Rose Lane, 12:35 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 17th Street, 1:01 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, West Brundage Lane, 1:21 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 6:42 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Leland Michael Rinker, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Larry Gordon Clark, 59, Columbus, Ohio, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 7

