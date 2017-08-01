REPORTS – August 1, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE
DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN
AMBULANCE
Monday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL
HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious vehicle, Kurtz Drive, 2:27 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Wyoming Avenue, 5:09 a.m.
• Domestic, Illinois Street, 5:38 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Thurmond Street, 8:05 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 9:44 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, East Ridge Road, 9:59 a.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 10:09 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
• Cat trap, DeSmet Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 11:35 a.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Steffen Court, 12:12 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Steffen Court, 12:14 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Tschirgi Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Omarr Avenue, 2:17 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 2:43 p.m.
• Counterfeiting, South Gould Street, 2:47 p.m.
• Hit and run, Broadway Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Brundage Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Broadway Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 5:44 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Seventh Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 6:41 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, North Gould Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Careless driver, North Main street, 7:45 p.m.
• Barking dog, Emerson Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Kurtz Drive, 8:34 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Scott Place, 8:44 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Skeels Street, 9:14 p.m.
• Mental subject, Steffen Court, 9:17 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Big Horn Avenue, 11:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Stolen vehicle cold, West Brundage Lane, 9:26 a.m.
• Alarm, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 10:05 a.m.
• Dog bite, Wild Rose Lane, 12:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 17th Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, West Brundage Lane, 1:21 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 6:42 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Leland Michael Rinker, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• Larry Gordon Clark, 59, Columbus, Ohio, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 61
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 7