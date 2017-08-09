REPORTS — Aug. 9, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Grass fire, I-90, mile marker 28, 1:17 p.m.

• Smoke detector problem, 1600 block Pond View Court, 4:50 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Grass fire, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 28, 12:53 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Harrison Street, 4:23 a.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 4:52 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:27 a.m.

• Standby, Bar 13 Road, 9:50 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson, 12:30 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 6:30 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen and Sugarland Drive, 8:20 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 8:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:02 a.m.

• Domestic, Harrison Street, 4:05 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 753 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, Dunnuck Street, 8:07 a.m.

• Animal incident, South Jefferson Street, 8:26 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Industrial Drive, 9:22 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 10:30 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Assault-simple, East Sixth Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Creek Road, 11:29 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Sioux Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Gould Street, 12:47 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 p.m.

• Animal found, College Meadow Drive, 3:53 p.m.

• Filthy premises, North Carlin Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Child endangerment, Highland Avenue, 4:59 p.m.

• Theft cold, Frackleton Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Dispute all other, East Sixth Street, 6:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 7:16 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, 7:25 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Alger Avenue, 8:01 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 8:34 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 8:39 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Burkitt Street, 9:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Traffic stop, Red Grade Road, 2:14 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Lane, 5:48 a.m.

• Assist agency, Holloway Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 4:36 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 11:56 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Melanie Sue Lee, 39, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Thatcher Curtis Braley, 46, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Haley Marie Woodall, 34, Buffalo, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Arthur Apodaca, 32, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Douglas Reese Jackson, 34, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jason Wyatt Taylor, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Joseph Blaine Mitchell, 24, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 5