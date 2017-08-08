REPORTS — Aug. 8, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Activated smoke detector, 1600 block Pond View Court, 9:01 a.m.

• Smoke detector check, 1600 block Pond View Court, 11:39 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, West Loucks, 12:32 a.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 2:10 a.m.

• Medical, Ponderosa Drive, 6:46 a.m.

• Medical, Delphi Avenue, 10:22 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:40

• Medical, Avoca, 7:03 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage, time not given

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Death notification, Parker Avenue, 12:07 a.m.

• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 12:52 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 2:10 a.m.

• Medical, Main Street, 2:11 a.m.

• Disturb peace North Main Street, 4:23 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 7:14 a.m.

• Damaged property, East Third Street, 7:36 a.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 8:54 a.m.

• Reckless driver, Burkitt Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 11:08 a.m.

• Welfare check, Fifth Avenue east, 11:15 a.m.

• Animal dead, Sheridan Avenue, 11:17 a.m.

• Fraud, East Burrows Street, 11:21 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Avoca Place, 12:03 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 12:04 p.m.

• Weed violation, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:08 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 12:52 p.m.

• Weed violation, South Badger Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Brooks Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Carlin Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Works Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:29 p.m.

• Shoplifting, East Burkitt Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Littering, North Main Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 5:16 p.m.

• Damaged property, Taylor Avenue, 5:55 p.m.

• Domestic, North Heights Drive, 6:16 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:18 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Brundage Street, 6:54 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 7:39 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, East Montana Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 10:07 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, Wyarno Road, 8:30 a.m.

• Animal incident, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 9:42 a.m.

• Theft cold, Taylor Avenue, 2:01 p.m.

• Records only, West 13th Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 4:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Scott, Dayton, 5:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, Dana Avenue, 8:22 p.m.

• Runaway, Amsden Road, Dayton, 9:10 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Tina Marie Davis, 36, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Wyatt Dean Lamb, 24, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 12

Number of releases for the previous day: 7