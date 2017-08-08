FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

REPORTS — Aug. 8, 2017

Home|Incident Reports, Local News, News|REPORTS — Aug. 8, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Activated smoke detector, 1600 block Pond View Court, 9:01 a.m.

• Smoke detector check, 1600 block Pond View Court, 11:39 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, West Loucks, 12:32 a.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 2:10 a.m.

• Medical, Ponderosa Drive, 6:46 a.m.

• Medical, Delphi Avenue, 10:22 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:40

• Medical, Avoca, 7:03 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage, time not given

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Death notification, Parker Avenue, 12:07 a.m.

• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 12:52 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 2:10 a.m.

• Medical, Main Street, 2:11 a.m.

• Disturb peace North Main Street, 4:23 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 7:14 a.m.

• Damaged property, East Third Street, 7:36 a.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 8:54 a.m.

• Reckless driver, Burkitt Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 11:08 a.m.

• Welfare check, Fifth Avenue east, 11:15 a.m.

• Animal dead, Sheridan Avenue, 11:17 a.m.

• Fraud, East Burrows Street, 11:21 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Avoca Place, 12:03 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 12:04 p.m.

• Weed violation, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:08 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 12:52 p.m.

• Weed violation, South Badger Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Brooks Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Carlin Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Works Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:29 p.m.

• Shoplifting, East Burkitt Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Littering, North Main Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 5:16 p.m.

• Damaged property, Taylor Avenue, 5:55 p.m.

• Domestic, North Heights Drive, 6:16 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:18 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Brundage Street, 6:54 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 7:39 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, East Montana Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 10:07 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, Wyarno Road, 8:30 a.m.

• Animal incident, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 9:42 a.m.

• Theft cold, Taylor Avenue, 2:01 p.m.

• Records only, West 13th Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 4:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Scott, Dayton, 5:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, Dana Avenue, 8:22 p.m.

• Runaway, Amsden Road, Dayton, 9:10 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Tina Marie Davis, 36, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Wyatt Dean Lamb, 24, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 12

Number of releases for the previous day: 7

By |August 8th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS