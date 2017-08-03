REPORTS – Aug. 3, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block North Main Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block York Circle, 10:39 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 6:55 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 7:36 p.m.

• Trauma, Long Drive, 7:39 p.m.

• Medical, York Circle, 10:24 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 12:15 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Fifth Street, 12:25 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 2:22 a.m.

• Domestic, West Loucks Street, 2:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Street, 3:27 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, West Loucks Street, 4:30 a.m.

• Found property, Broadway Street, 7:21 a.m.

• Cat trap, Holmes Avenue, 7:29 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Carlin Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Animal found, South Main Street, 8:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 a.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:17 a.m.

• Barking dog, Sherman Avenue, 10:33 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:16 p.m.

• Weed violation, South Carrington Street, 12:36 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 2:49 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Fort Road, 3:38 p.m.

• Fraud, South Thurmond Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 7:16 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:43 p.m.

• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 8:47 p.m.

• Animal found, Mydland Road, 9:07 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 9:43 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Linden Avenue, 9:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 10 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Delphi Avenue, 10:06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Gould Street, 11:11 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 11:13 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist agency, West 16th Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Assist agency, Lane Lane, 5:42 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Holloway Avenue, 7:04 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 8:26 p.m.

• Assist agency, Gladstone Street, 9:20 p.m.

• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 9:36 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 13th Street, 10:34 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Nicola Kae Lawson, 39, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Donald Amos Marshall, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Ashley Lynn Butler, 31, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Eric Lee Caudell, 31, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kaitlin Nicole Caudell, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Danny Ray Ivey, 63, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 2