REPORTS — Aug. 23, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:51 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2000 block North Main Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:29 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY

MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane, 1:06 a.m.

• Suspicious person, West Brundage Street, 2:26 a.m.

• Theft cold, East Works Street, 8:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, park, 8:47

• Suspicious circumstance, South Canby Street, 9:04 a.m.

• Animal incident, Burton Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Dog at large, Heights Road, 9:47 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 10:16 a.m.

• Indecent exposure, West Second Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 12:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 1:33 p.m.

• Weed violation, West Loucks Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Weed violation, North Jefferson Street, 2:14 p.m.

• Animal incident, Falcon Ridge Court, 2:30 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:39 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 2:54 p.m.

• Careless driver, Loucks Street, 4:39 p.m.

• Animal injured, East Works Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Illinois Street, 4:54 p.m.

• Alarm; robbery, North Main Street, 4:56 p.m.

• Alarm; robbery, East Brundage Lane, 5:18 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Seventh Street, 6:51 p.m.

• Dog at large, Blue Sky Court, 7:41 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Timber Drive, Ranchester, 9:01 a.m.

• Citizen report, West Loucks Street, 4:39 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Second Avenue and Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, State Highway 338, mile post 2, 8:41 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Industrial Road, 10:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Penrose Lane, Banner, 10:50 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 11:42 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• No new arrests.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 8