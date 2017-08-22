REPORTS — Aug. 22, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 4:07 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2200 block West Fifth Street, 12:09 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:43 p.m.

• Grass fire, 1200 block Absaraka Road, 10:33 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Grass fire, Interstate 90 west, exit 25, 4:46 p.m.

• Grass fire, 1200 block Absaraka Road, 9:32 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:37

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 7:18 a.m.

• Medical, Jolovich Drive, 7:49 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:27 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:07 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 1:14 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 2:41 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 4:43 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Friday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Melanie D. Greer, Sheridan; Lamoyia Rayen Greer, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 6:56 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Sixth Street, 7:23 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Long Drive, 9:04 a.m.

• Animal incident, West Fifth Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Mountain View, 10:06 a.m.

• Animal incident, North Jefferson Street, 10:50 a.m.

• Dog at large, B Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, West 10th Street, 12:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Emerson Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 3:25 p.m.

• Fraud, Fifth Avenue East, 4:08 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Brundage Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Mental subject, Broadway Street, 5:04 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Val Vista Street, 5:18 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Ridge Road, 6:40 p.m.

• Threat, West Fifth Street, 6:54 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Burkitt Street, 7:46 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Seventh Street, 7:54 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 8:29 p.m.

• Hit and run, Val Vista Street, 8:41 p.m.

• Assist agency, Yonkee Avenue, 9:27 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Valley View Drive, 9:27 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Animal incident, Bird Farm Road, 2:23 a.m.

• Indecent exposure, West Brundage Lane, 1:10 p.m.

• Animal dead, Kleenburn Road and Acme Road, Ranchester, 2:05 p.m.

• Theft cold, Highway 14A, Dayton, 3:32 p.m.

• Dog bite, Ridgecrest Drive, Banner, 7:09 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Railway Street, Ranchester, 7:24 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Jessica June King, 34, Big Horn, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 8