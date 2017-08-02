SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 1:16 a.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, Fifth and Main streets, 1:28 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 200 block Smith Street, 6:02 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Smith Street, 5:29 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 4 p.m.

• Medical, South Main Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Medical, Creighton Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Trauma, Victoria Street, 5:34 p.m.

Tuesday

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 1:11 a.m.

• Trauma, Emerson Street, 1:25 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 4:10 a.m.

• Standby, Bar 13 Ranch Road, 9:15 a.m.

• Trauma, Loucks and Main streets, 9:54 a.m.

• Medical, Highland Avenue, 11:31 a.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street and Fifth Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage, 3:07 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 5:09 p.m.

• Medical, Dana Avenue, 11:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 12:14 a.m.

• Noise complaint, South Main Street, 12:36 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 1:07 a.m.

• Welfare check, Burton Street, 6:27 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 7:14 a.m.

• Theft cold, Edwards Drive, 7:31 a.m.

• Dog at large, Dana Avenue, 7:34 a.m.

• Drug activity, Clarendon Avenue, 8:09 a.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 8:50 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 9:07 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Marion Court, 9:11 a.m.

• Dog at large, Gould Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Exeter Avenue, 10:18 a.m.

• Weed violation, West Loucks Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Animal dead, North Main Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:37 a.m

• Drug activity, East Loucks Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Found property, West Brundage Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Loucks Street, 1:07 p.m.

• Juvenile found, West Alger Avenue, 1:20 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Fifth Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Loucks Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Dog at large, 13th Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:13 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 2:50 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Thurmond Street, 3:21 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 3:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Fourth Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Mountain View, 5:32 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Gould Street, 5:36 p.m.

• Dog at large, Woodworth Street, 5:46 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 6:18 p.m.

• Assault-simple, North Main Street, 7:24 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 7:36 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Broadway Street, 8:14 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• Careless driver, Lewis Street, 8:24 p.m.

• Drug-other, Emerson Street, 9:49 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Brooks Street, 10:03 p.m.

• Removal of subject, South Connor Street, 10:13 p.m.

• Dog at large, Main Street, 10:25 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Alarm, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 8:42 a.m.

• Animal incident, West 16th Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Warrant serice, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 12:30 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 12:54 p.m.

• Accident, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 1:48 p.m.

• Records, West Loucks Street, Sheridan,2:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Piney Road, Story, 7:28 p.m.

• Animal incident, Janich Lane, 8:59 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Sandy Jo Walter, 43, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Mark Anthoney Martin, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Raymond Lester Marth, 57, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 3