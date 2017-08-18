FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

REPORTS — Aug. 18, 2017

Home|Incident Reports, Local News, News|REPORTS — Aug. 18, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Vehicle fire, 1500 block North Heights Road, 3:55 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 8:02 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Delphi Avenue, 9:31 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE 

DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Single vehicle rollover crash, Interstate 90, exit 25, 4:04 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 

AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN

MEMORIAL 

HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE 

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Death investigation, West Heald Street, 7:19 a.m.

• Cat trap, South Jefferson Street, 8:03 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Harrison Street, 8:24 a.m.

• Found property, College Avenue, 9:07 a.m.

• Animal dead, Sioux Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Theft cold, East Colorado Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mountain View Drive, 10:24 a.m.

• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 10:24 a.m.

• Fraud, West Brundage Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 11:59 a.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Broadway Street, 1:34 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 2:42 p.m.

• Violation restraining order, West Fifth Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Warren Avenue, 3:35 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 3:44 p.m.

• Registration violation, Perkins Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Fire – vehicle, North Heights Road, 3:53 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 4 p.m.

• Accident, Pheasant Place, 4:11 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Burkitt Street, 5:38 p.m.

• Warrant service, Steffen Court, 5:43 p.m.

• Found property, Val Vista Street, 6:47 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:49 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 8:45 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 9:54 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.

• Sex battery, Mydland Road, 10:30 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 10:31 p.m.

• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 11:32 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY 

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Alarm; burglar, Horseshoe Road, Dayton, 7:01 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Weare Street, Ranchester, 8:45 a.m.

• Medical, Weare Street, Ranchester, 8:49 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road and Monarch Road, Ranchester, 10:39 a.m.

• Court violation, South Main Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 eastbound, milepost 24, 4:06 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, State Highway 332, mile post 4, 6:40 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Seymour Street, 8:05 p.m.

• DUI, Highway 14 east, mile marker 5, 8:38 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court

Thursday

• Tory Robin Redinger, 26, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Eric Lee Caudell, 31, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dawn Marie Lindell, 50, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brian Michael Kelly, 45, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mickey Lee Johnson, 44, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 0

By |August 18th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS