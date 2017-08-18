REPORTS — Aug. 18, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Vehicle fire, 1500 block North Heights Road, 3:55 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 8:02 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Delphi Avenue, 9:31 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Single vehicle rollover crash, Interstate 90, exit 25, 4:04 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN

MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Death investigation, West Heald Street, 7:19 a.m.

• Cat trap, South Jefferson Street, 8:03 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Harrison Street, 8:24 a.m.

• Found property, College Avenue, 9:07 a.m.

• Animal dead, Sioux Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Theft cold, East Colorado Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mountain View Drive, 10:24 a.m.

• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 10:24 a.m.

• Fraud, West Brundage Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 11:59 a.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Broadway Street, 1:34 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 2:42 p.m.

• Violation restraining order, West Fifth Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Warren Avenue, 3:35 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 3:44 p.m.

• Registration violation, Perkins Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Fire – vehicle, North Heights Road, 3:53 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 4 p.m.

• Accident, Pheasant Place, 4:11 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Burkitt Street, 5:38 p.m.

• Warrant service, Steffen Court, 5:43 p.m.

• Found property, Val Vista Street, 6:47 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:49 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 8:45 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 9:54 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.

• Sex battery, Mydland Road, 10:30 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 10:31 p.m.

• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 11:32 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Alarm; burglar, Horseshoe Road, Dayton, 7:01 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Weare Street, Ranchester, 8:45 a.m.

• Medical, Weare Street, Ranchester, 8:49 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road and Monarch Road, Ranchester, 10:39 a.m.

• Court violation, South Main Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 eastbound, milepost 24, 4:06 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, State Highway 332, mile post 4, 6:40 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Seymour Street, 8:05 p.m.

• DUI, Highway 14 east, mile marker 5, 8:38 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court

Thursday

• Tory Robin Redinger, 26, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Eric Lee Caudell, 31, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dawn Marie Lindell, 50, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brian Michael Kelly, 45, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mickey Lee Johnson, 44, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 0