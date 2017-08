REPORTS — Aug. 17, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL

HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Sarah E. Wilcox-Haskett, Sheridan; Thatcher Gene Wilcox-Haskett, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Medical, Bungalow Village Lane, 12:10 a.m.

• Barking dog, Sparrow Hawk Road, 3:10 a.m.

• Violation of restraining order, Illinois Street, 7:20

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 8:14 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Alarm, Papago Drive, 8:39 a.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 9:12 a.m.

• Custody dispute, West 12th Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Damaged property, park, 9:49 a.m.

• Barking dog, Adair Avenue, 10:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, Kingfisher Avenue, 11:07 a.m.

• Damaged property, Dunnuck Street, 12:35 p.m.

• Hit and run, Kroe Lane, 12:45 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Emerson Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 1:56 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Second Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Medical, South Gould Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Burkitt Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Found property, East Ridge Road, 3:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Steffen Court, 4:14 p.m.

• Dog at large, park, 4:39 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, East Loucks Street, 6:38 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Main Street, 6:56 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 7:16 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Cattail Court, 7:49 p.m.

• Barking dog, Laclede Street, 8:10 p.m.

• DUS, East 11th Street, 8:34 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 8:46 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Montana Street, 9:19 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:25 p.m.

• Family dispute, East College Avenue, 10:52 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 11:04 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Big Horn Avenue, 11:52 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Criminal entry, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 12:41 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Red Barn Road, 5:01 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Prairie Dog Road, mile marker 3, 5:08 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Holloway Avenue and West 16th Street, 8:03 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Sarah Jean Pehringer, 23, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 4