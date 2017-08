REPORTS — Aug. 14, 2017

SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Smoke detector problem, 1600 block Pond View Court, 10:49 a.m.

• Door lock problem, 1000 block Gladstone Street, 6:32

Sunday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 900 block Sibley Circle, 9:24 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE

DEPARTMENT

Friday-Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Smoke investigation, Highway 314, mile marker 5, 12:37 a.m.

• Motorcycle accident, I-90, mile marker 19, 1:35 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Trauma, East Eighth Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen and East Brundage, 11:48 a.m.

• Medical, Evergreen Court, 12:18 p.m.

• Trauma, US Highway 14 west, mile marker 78, 4:48 p.m.

• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 6 p.m.

• Standby, Victoria Street, 7 p.m.

• Trauma, Red Cloud Road, 7:24 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:55 a.m.

• Standby, Bird Farm Road, 10:15 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 10:45 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:57 a.m.

• Trauma, Highway 14 west, mile marker 41, 11:46 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Standby, Victoria Street, 12:52 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Standby, Victoria Street, 6:53 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, North Main Street, 2:51 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 6:27 a.m.

• Medical, Sibley Circle, 9:23 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Trauma, North Piney Road, 12:41 p.m.

• Standby, Victoria Street, 12:49 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 1:14 p.m.

• Trauma, I-90, mile marker 19, 1:32 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:26 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 4:40 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 5:37 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• Admissions — Denise L. Masters, Ranchester; Charlie Ann Masters, Ranchester

• Dismissals — Lauren Q. Gilkerson, Sheridan; Rio Daniel Gilkerson, Sheridan

Saturday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

Sunday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Denise L. Masters, Ranchester; Charlie Ann Masters, Ranchester

SHERIDAN POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:30 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Hill Pond Drive, 12:56 a.m.

• Drug – other, Illinois Street, 1:01 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 3:46 a.m.

• Barking dog, King Street, 7:28 a.m.

• Various use permit, Big Horn Avenue, 7:40 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:42 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Fifth Street, 7:44 a.m.

• Various use permit, Kendrick Park, 7:45 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:20 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:30 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 9:19 a.m.

• Barking dog, Burton Street, 9:48 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 9:59 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:29 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Civil dispute, East Montana Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Third Street, 10:58 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Third Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Street, 11 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:31 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Mydland Road, 11:32 a.m.

• Weed violation, Sumner Street, 12:36 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Sixth Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 4:43 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Ponderosa Drive, 5:16 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Sixth Street, 5:32 p.m.

• Harassment, Steffen Court, 6:17 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Main Street, 6:48 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Mental subject, Fort Road, 7:56 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:13 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 8:26 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:36 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Gould Street, 9:10 p.m.

• Probation violation, West Fifth Street, 9:20 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:48 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Fifth Street, 10:04 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:34 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Burkitt Street, 10:42 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 11:08 p.m.

Saturday

• Barking dog, Illinois Street, 12:02 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:38 a.m.

• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:55 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 4:40 a.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 6:22 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:36 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Fifth Street, 6:39 a.m.

• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 6:41 a.m.

• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 6:44 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 6:48 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Heartland Drive, 8:16 a.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 8:18 a.m.

• Accident delayed, South Thurmond Street, 9:18 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:49 a.m.

• Dog at large, Ponderosa Drive, 10:59 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Hillcrest Court, 11:45 a.m.

• Assault simple, North Main Street, 12:06 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Sherman Avenue, 12:12 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:16 pm.

• Animal incident, East Second Street, 12:35 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Main Street, 1:17 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 335, 2:20 p.m.

• Assist SO, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:44 p.m.

• Dispute all other, College Meadow Drive, 2:51 p.m.

• Theft cold, Laclede Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Heights Court, 4:02 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 5:13 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 5:55 p.m.

• Welfare check, Colony Park Drive, 6:07 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, South Gould Street, 6:56 p.m.

• Dog at large, Birch Street, 7:25 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 9:15 p.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 9:25 p.m.

• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 9:55 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 10:49 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Littlehorn Drive, 11:11 p.m.

Sunday

• Fireworks, Ridgeway Avenue, 1:13 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:39 a.m.

• Warrant service, Custer Street, 1:44 a.m.

• Barking Dog, West Burkitt Street, 7:41 a.m.

• Neighbor dispute, East Montana Street, 7:49 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:36 a.m.

• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 8:58 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Fifth Street, 9 a.m.

• Medical, Sibley Circle, 9:22 a.m.

• Theft cold, King Street, 10:25 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Hawk Road, 10:55 a.m.

• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 11:12 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 12:02 p.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, 1:40 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:47 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, East Loucks Street, 2:32 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 2:38 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Sugar View Drive, 3:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Heights Road, 3:50 p.m.

• Animal found, Decker Road, 3:55 p.m.

• Family dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 4:30 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 7:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 7:38 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 8:16 p.m.

• Theft cold, West 12th Street, 9:51 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:48 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:28 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Neighbor dispute, Highway 345, Ranchester, 11:14 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Lane Lane, 2:31 p.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 14 west, mile marker 78, Dayton, 4:47 p.m.

• Shots fired, Ash Avenue, 4:56 p.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 22, 10:15 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 11:25 p.m.

• DUS, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 11:48 p.m.

• DUI, State Highway 345, mile marker 12, Ranchester, 11:51 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, Heartland Drive, 8:20 a.m.

• Runaway, State Highway 345, Parkman, 12:20 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 12:22 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, West 13th Street, 3:31 p.m.

• DUS, East Eighth Street, 5:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 17th Street, 5:33 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Buffalo Creek Road, Clearmont, 9:50 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 11:12 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious person, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:09 p.m.

• Accident, Goldeneye Drive, 12:38 p.m.

• Accident with injury, I-90 westbound, mile marker 19, 1:30 p.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, mile marker 19, 1:41 p.m.

• Theft cold, Welton Lane, 4:26 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Campbell Lane, Banner, 4:27

• Registration violation, Highway 335, 8:41 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Randy Allen King, 27, Sheridan, parole revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Matthew Dean Husske, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Tylar Jack Baker, 29, Casper, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Douglas Reese Jackson, 34, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Layton David Oian, 25, Decker, Mont., DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Amanda Shaylene Donlon, 25, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Matthew Paul McWilliams, 18, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in plant form less than three ounces, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Roger Dale Johnson, 54, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court; child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

• Tony Ray Morris, 63, Billings, Mont., DUI, possession of a controlled substance in plant form less than three ounces, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nicola Kae Lawson, 39, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• William Eugene Gilmore, 51, Sheridan, property destruction and deface, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily Inmate Count: 61

Female Inmate Count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 12

Number of releases for the weekend: 10

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 64