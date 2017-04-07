WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports — April 7, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block Sugarland Drive, 11:11 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block Sugarland Drive, 6:48 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block West Sixth Street, 8:54 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Sibley Circle, 5:34 a.m.

• Medical, Airport Road, 5:44 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 37, 3:31 p.m.

• Medical, Papago Drive, 3:53 p.m.

• Medical, Mountain Shadow Boulevard, 5:45 p.m.

• Medical, Park Drive, 6:08 p.m.

• Medical, East Second Street, Casper, 6:08 p.m.

• Medical, Mountain Shadow Boulevard, 7:55 p.m.

• Trauma, West Sixth Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:04 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 12:37 a.m.

• Mental subject, Sibley Circle, 5:26 a.m.

• Alarm, Wetlands Drive, 6:57 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Main Street, 7:17 a.m.

• Criminal entry, College Meadow Drive, 7:52 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 10:19 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Burkitt Street, 10:50 a.m.

• DUI, 13th Street, 11:24 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Avon Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:02 p.m.

• Fraud, Delphi Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 2:27 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Gould Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Wyoming Avenue, 2:43 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Holmes Avenue, 3:18 p.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 4:11 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Stadium Drive, 5:07 p.m.

• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:36 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Tschirgi Street, 5:46 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, East Eighth Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Alarm, Delphi Avenue, 5:58 p.m.

• Domestic, Kentucky Avenue, 8:39 p.m.

• Domestic, Avoca Place, 9:59 p.m.

• Burglary progress, North Main Street, 11:21 p.m.

• Fireworks, Fifth Avenue East, 11:43 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9:26 a.m.

• Civil dispute, West 17th Street, 1:43 p.m.

• Found property, East Fifth Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 37, Banner, 3:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 3:51 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 4:44 p.m.

• Battery, Lane Lane, 8:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 11:13 p.m.

• Burglary progress, North Main Street, 11:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Dana K. Henry, 63, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Stefan Michael Gunter, 53, Sheridan, yield right of way, DWUI, DWUS, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brian Lee Sanders, 34, Sheridan, burglary, possession of burglary tools, bodily injury to officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

