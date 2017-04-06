WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — April 6, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block North Main Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:44 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Trauma, North Main Street, 1:13 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 10:34 a.m.
• Medical, Papago Drive, 10:48 a.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 10:53 a.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Medical, Avon Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Medical, West 13th Street, 3:16 p.m.
• Trauma, Crescent Drive, 6:56 p.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 10:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 12:08 a.m.
• Fight, West Brundage Street, 1:10 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:33 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:05 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 8:01 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:13 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Big Horn Avenue, 9:12 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 9:15 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:15 a.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 9:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Alger Avenue, 9:51 a.m.
• Trespass progress, Dana Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Dome Road, 10:53 a.m.
• Phone harassment, North Main Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Connor Street, 1:45 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:54 p.m.
• DUI, Saberton Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 2:26 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Avoca Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:38 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 3:56 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Bender Lane, 6:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:25 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:47 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:01 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Fourth Street, 11:07 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:17 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Subject with gun, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 4:45 a.m.
• Found property, Fort Road, 10:42 a.m.
• Violation restraining order, Country Estates Drive, 2:00 a.m.
• Trespassing, Stevens Avenue, 8:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Roman Joseph Legerski Jr., 55, Sheridan, DWUS, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David Jefferson Beckett, 43, Lovell, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Angelo Isaac Monroe, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Robert William Davies, 38, Sheridan, DWUI, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 69
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 2
Staff Reports
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- SMH discusses opioid addiction, authorizes funds for scope - April 6, 2017
- Doubleday committee meets with public - April 6, 2017
- Local Court Briefs — April 6, 2017 - April 6, 2017