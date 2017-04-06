Reports — April 6, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block North Main Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:44 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 3:57 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Trauma, North Main Street, 1:13 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Medical, Papago Drive, 10:48 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 10:53 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Medical, Avon Street, 12:58 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 3:16 p.m.

• Trauma, Crescent Drive, 6:56 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 10:01 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 12:08 a.m.

• Fight, West Brundage Street, 1:10 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:33 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:05 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 8:01 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:13 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Big Horn Avenue, 9:12 a.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 9:15 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:15 a.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 9:43 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Alger Avenue, 9:51 a.m.

• Trespass progress, Dana Avenue, 10:07 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Dome Road, 10:53 a.m.

• Phone harassment, North Main Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 11:08 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Connor Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:54 p.m.

• DUI, Saberton Avenue, 2:07 p.m.

• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Avoca Avenue, 2:42 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 3:56 p.m.

• 911 hang up, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bender Lane, 6:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:25 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:47 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:01 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Fourth Street, 11:07 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:12 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:17 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Subject with gun, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 4:45 a.m.

• Found property, Fort Road, 10:42 a.m.

• Violation restraining order, Country Estates Drive, 2:00 a.m.

• Trespassing, Stevens Avenue, 8:07 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Roman Joseph Legerski Jr., 55, Sheridan, DWUS, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• David Jefferson Beckett, 43, Lovell, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Angelo Isaac Monroe, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Robert William Davies, 38, Sheridan, DWUI, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 2