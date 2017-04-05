Reports – April 5, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:17 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, Airport Road, 12:24 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:41 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:03 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 2:20 a.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 9:14 a.m.

• Trauma, East Loucks Street, 9:43 a.m.

• Trauma, Yonkee Avenue, 11:05 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:23 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:27 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 12:55 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Dana Avenue, 2:15 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 7:47 a.m.

• Found property, Pioneer Road, 8:43 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Absaraka Street, 10:31 a.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:23 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Eighth Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:50 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Dana Avenue, 12:03 p.m.

• Simple assault, Lewis Street, 1:03 p.m.

• K9 request, Avoca Avenue, 1:29 p.m.

• Assist Sheriff’s Office, West Fifth Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Linden Avenue, 2:41 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 2:42 p.m.

• Careless driver, Brundage Street, 2:43 p.m.

• K9 request, East Works Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 2:55 p.m.

• Fight, East Burkitt Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 4:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Brundage Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:24 p.m.

• Civil dispute, King Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 5:26 p.m.

• Civil dispute, King Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 6:17 p.m.

• Accident, Hill Pond Drive, 6:27 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Park Street, 6:31 pm.

• Accident, North Main Street, 7:03 p.m.

• Animal injured, Spaulding Street, 7:21 p.m.

• DUS, South Main Street, 7:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Val Vista Street, 7:43 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 8:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:31 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist agency, Lane Lane, 11:03 a.m.

• Assist agency, Yonkee Avenue, 11:21 a.m.

• Phone harassment, Ponderosa Drive, Banner, 12:25 p.m.

• Records only, Highway 14, Dayton, 1:01 p.m.

• Assist agency, Yonkee Avenue, 2:34 p.m.

• DWUI, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 3:11 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Aspen Court, Ranchester, 8:21 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Jason Daemion Craggs, 18, Lusk, contempt of court bench warrant x2, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Austin Edward Gabel, 18, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Arthur Thomas Reichart, 61, Ranchester, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Brett William Murray, 27, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Tyler Matthew Bogert, 23, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 5