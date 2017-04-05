WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports – April 5, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:17 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Trauma, Airport Road, 12:24 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:41 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:03 a.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 2:20 a.m.
• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
• Trauma, East Loucks Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Trauma, Yonkee Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:27 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 12:55 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Dana Avenue, 2:15 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 7:47 a.m.
• Found property, Pioneer Road, 8:43 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Absaraka Street, 10:31 a.m.
• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:23 a.m.
• Warrant service, East Eighth Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Dana Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
• Simple assault, Lewis Street, 1:03 p.m.
• K9 request, Avoca Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff’s Office, West Fifth Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Linden Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
• Careless driver, Brundage Street, 2:43 p.m.
• K9 request, East Works Street, 2:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 2:55 p.m.
• Fight, East Burkitt Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 4:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Brundage Street, 4:23 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:24 p.m.
• Civil dispute, King Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Civil dispute, King Street, 5:44 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 6:17 p.m.
• Accident, Hill Pond Drive, 6:27 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Park Street, 6:31 pm.
• Accident, North Main Street, 7:03 p.m.
• Animal injured, Spaulding Street, 7:21 p.m.
• DUS, South Main Street, 7:32 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Val Vista Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 8:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:31 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist agency, Lane Lane, 11:03 a.m.
• Assist agency, Yonkee Avenue, 11:21 a.m.
• Phone harassment, Ponderosa Drive, Banner, 12:25 p.m.
• Records only, Highway 14, Dayton, 1:01 p.m.
• Assist agency, Yonkee Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
• DWUI, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 3:11 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Aspen Court, Ranchester, 8:21 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Jason Daemion Craggs, 18, Lusk, contempt of court bench warrant x2, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Austin Edward Gabel, 18, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Arthur Thomas Reichart, 61, Ranchester, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Brett William Murray, 27, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Tyler Matthew Bogert, 23, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 66
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 5
