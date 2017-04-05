WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Reports – April 5, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:17 a.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, Airport Road, 12:24 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:41 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:03 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 2:20 a.m.

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 9:14 a.m.

• Trauma, East Loucks Street, 9:43 a.m.

• Trauma, Yonkee Avenue, 11:05 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:23 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:27 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 12:55 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Dana Avenue, 2:15 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 7:47 a.m.

• Found property, Pioneer Road, 8:43 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Absaraka Street, 10:31 a.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:23 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Eighth Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:50 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Dana Avenue, 12:03 p.m.

• Simple assault, Lewis Street, 1:03 p.m.

• K9 request, Avoca Avenue, 1:29 p.m.

• Assist Sheriff’s Office, West Fifth Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Linden Avenue, 2:41 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 2:42 p.m.

• Careless driver, Brundage Street, 2:43 p.m.

• K9 request, East Works Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 2:55 p.m.

• Fight, East Burkitt Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 4:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Brundage Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:24 p.m.

• Civil dispute, King Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 5:26 p.m.

• Civil dispute, King Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 6:17 p.m.

• Accident, Hill Pond Drive, 6:27 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Park Street, 6:31 pm.

• Accident, North Main Street, 7:03 p.m.

• Animal injured, Spaulding Street, 7:21 p.m.

• DUS, South Main Street, 7:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Val Vista Street, 7:43 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 8:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:31 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist agency, Lane Lane, 11:03 a.m.

• Assist agency, Yonkee Avenue, 11:21 a.m.

• Phone harassment, Ponderosa Drive, Banner, 12:25 p.m.

• Records only, Highway 14, Dayton, 1:01 p.m.

• Assist agency, Yonkee Avenue, 2:34 p.m.

• DWUI, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 3:11 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Aspen Court, Ranchester, 8:21 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Jason Daemion Craggs, 18, Lusk, contempt of court bench warrant x2, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Austin Edward Gabel, 18, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Arthur Thomas Reichart, 61, Ranchester, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Brett William Murray, 27, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Tyler Matthew Bogert, 23, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 5

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..