Reports — April 4, 2017


SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 900 block Emerson Street, 8:02 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 1 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 1:46 a.m.

• Standby, North Main Street, 4:24 a.m.

• Medical, Emerson Street, 8:01 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 10:16 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 12:58 p.m.

• Medical, Tongue River High School, 1:34 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 9:35 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 11:21 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 11:32 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Antionette B. Owen, Sheridan; Jaxon George Owen, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 a.m.

• Attempt locate, Sheridan Area, 1:16 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 4:21 a.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:33 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Cove Court, 7:47 a.m.

• Death investigation, Emerson Street, 8 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 8:47 a.m.

• Runaway, Lewis Street, 8:48 a.m.

• Civil dispute, East Brundage Lane, 9:22 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Avoca Avenue, 9:57 a.m.

• Harassment, East Loucks Street, 10:33 a.m.

• DUI, Fifth Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Lodore Avenue, 11:29 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 12th Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 12:42 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 12:57 p.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 1:08 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East First Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Fifth Avenue East, 1:37 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Brundage Street, 2:02 p.m.

• Animal incident, Nebraska Street, 3:30 p.m.

• K-9 request, Coffeen Avenue, 4:04 p.m.

• Found property, Smith Street, 4:04 p.m.

• Prowler, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:13 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Blue Sky Court, 4:13 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Terra Avenue, 4:14 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Champion Drive, 5:27 p.m.

• Theft cold, Saberton Avenue, 5:59 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, East Ninth Street, 6:55 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Place, 7:44 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:56 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:23 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:15 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Jefferson Street, 9:29 p.m.

• Drugs possession, East Ninth Street, 9:52 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 10:20 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Alger Avenue, 11:28 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Civil dispute, West 15th Street, 1:34 a.m.

• Welfare check, Highway 14 East, 1:44 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Acme Road, Ranchester, 10:14 a.m.

• Theft cold, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 12:04 p.m.

• Welfare check, Smith Street, 12:18 p.m.

• Dog violation, Bridge Street, Dayton, 8:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:01 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Robert Dale Millum, 60, Buffalo, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Casey John Garriffa, 27, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance (liquid form), possession of a controlled substance (powder or crystal), child endangering (felony), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• David Ray Garcia, 61, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

