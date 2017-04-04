WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Reports — April 4, 2017
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 900 block Emerson Street, 8:02 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 1 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 1:46 a.m.
• Standby, North Main Street, 4:24 a.m.
• Medical, Emerson Street, 8:01 a.m.
• Medical, West Loucks Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
• Medical, Tongue River High School, 1:34 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 9:35 p.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 11:21 p.m.
• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 11:32 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions reported.
• Dismissals — Antionette B. Owen, Sheridan; Jaxon George Owen, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 a.m.
• Attempt locate, Sheridan Area, 1:16 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 4:21 a.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:33 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Cove Court, 7:47 a.m.
• Death investigation, Emerson Street, 8 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, 8:30 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 8:47 a.m.
• Runaway, Lewis Street, 8:48 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Brundage Lane, 9:22 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Avoca Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
• Harassment, East Loucks Street, 10:33 a.m.
• DUI, Fifth Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Lodore Avenue, 11:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 12th Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 12:42 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East First Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fifth Avenue East, 1:37 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Brundage Street, 2:02 p.m.
• Animal incident, Nebraska Street, 3:30 p.m.
• K-9 request, Coffeen Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
• Found property, Smith Street, 4:04 p.m.
• Prowler, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Blue Sky Court, 4:13 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Terra Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Champion Drive, 5:27 p.m.
• Theft cold, Saberton Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, East Ninth Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Place, 7:44 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:56 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:15 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Jefferson Street, 9:29 p.m.
• Drugs possession, East Ninth Street, 9:52 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 10:20 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Alger Avenue, 11:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Civil dispute, West 15th Street, 1:34 a.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 14 East, 1:44 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Acme Road, Ranchester, 10:14 a.m.
• Theft cold, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 12:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Dog violation, Bridge Street, Dayton, 8:25 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:01 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Robert Dale Millum, 60, Buffalo, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Casey John Garriffa, 27, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance (liquid form), possession of a controlled substance (powder or crystal), child endangering (felony), circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David Ray Garcia, 61, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 66
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4
