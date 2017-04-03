Reports — April 3, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:15 a.m.

• Electrical fire, 1300 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:52 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide investigation, 1400 block Parker Avenue, 1:22 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2000 block Frackleton Street, 8:53 p.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 3:48 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block North Heights Road, 7:34 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Dana Avenue, 1:29 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Dana Avenue, 5:09 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block North Main Street, 7:22 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 800 block Broadway Street, 1:48 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block North Gould Street, 2:59 a.m.

• RMA assist, 50 block East Nebraska Street, 10:18 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Black Mountain Road, 4:23 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 5:09 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 10:11 a.m.

• Trauma, South Carlin Street, 11:19 a.m.

• Medical, North Custer Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 2:42 p.m.

• Medical, Kilbourne Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 8:36 p.m.

• Medical, Frackleton Street, 8:51 p.m.

• Trauma, West 12th Street, 10:04 p.m.

Saturday

• Trauma, North Heights Road, 7:29 a.m.

• Trauma, Dana Avenue, 1:24 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 2:21 p.m.

• Medical, Dana Avenue, 5:06 p.m.

• Medical, South Water Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 12:21 a.m.

• Trauma, Broadway Street, 1:45 a.m.

• Trauma, Peno Road, 1:56 a.m.

• Medical, North Gould Street, 2:46 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Medical, Maverick Lane, 5:47 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 8:58 p.m.

• Medical, East Mountain View Drive, 10:04 p.m.

• Medical, Huntington Street, 10:32 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Medical, Townhouse Place, 6:53 p.m.

• Trauma, East Lane Road, Dayton, 9 p.m.

• Medical, East Nebraska Street, 10:14 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• Admissions — Megan G. Muth, Sheridan; Emma Grace Muth, Sheridan; Antionette B. Owen, Sheridan

• No dismissals reported.

Saturday

• Admissions — Jaxon George Owen, Sheridan

• Dismissals — Megan N. Steigelman, Sheridan; Benjamyn Victor Steigelman, Sheridan

Sunday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Megan G. Muth, Sheridan; Emma Grace Muth, Sheridan; Antionette B. Owen, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:49 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Theft cold, East Heald Street, 11:24 a.m.

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 11:40 a.m.

• Threats cold, Dana Avenue, 2:38 p.m.

• Hit and run, South Main Street, 2:50 p.m.

• Theft of service, Warren Avenue, 3:40 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:59 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Coffeen Avenue, 7:01 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Long Drive, 7:02 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 8:11 p.m.

• Noise complaint, East Ninth Street, 8:33 p.m.

• Reckless driver, North Main Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Reckless driver, West Burkitt Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Pursuit/eluding, North Main Street, 9:27 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 1:05 a.m.

• Battery, Broadway Street, 1:26 a.m.

• Fire alarm, West Loucks Street, 3:42 a.m.

• Drug activity, East Eighth Street, 5:26 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Sixth Street, 11:10 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Dana Avenue, 11:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Holmes Avenue, 12:04 p.m.

• Found property, North Custer Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:47 p.m.

• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Holly Ponds Drive, 2:09 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Lewis Street, 4:04 p.m.

• 911 hang up, North Main Street, 4:20 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Holly Ponds Drive, 4:41 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Big Horn Avenue, 4:52 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Delphi Avenue, 6:29 p.m.

• Assault in progress, South Water Street, 6:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:10 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Brundage Street, 7:18 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 8:32 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:46 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Warren Avenue, 9:15 p.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Sugarland Drive, 9:45 p.m.

• Drugs possession, Coffeen Avenue, 10:26 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:34 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:09 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:22 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:39 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Broadway Street, 1:44 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:59 a.m.

• Welfare check, Fifth Street, 3:26 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 3:56 a.m.

• Domestic, South Tschirgi Street, 5:33 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 8:58 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 9:05 a.m.

• Civil standby, West 12th Street, 9:50 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:36 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 1:40 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Ponderosa Drive, 1:42 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Heald Street, 2:31 p.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 5:30 p.m.

• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 7:27 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Loucks Street, 7:59 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:37 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 10:04 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Alarm, Saddle View Road, 7:46 a.m.

• Assist agency, Fort Road, 12:19 p.m.

• Citizen assist, East Loucks Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 5:53 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 7, 7:28 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Aspen Court, Ranchester, 8:26 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Willow Street, Big Horn, 11:10 p.m.

Saturday

• Court violation, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 2:46 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, North Piney Road, Banner, 2:46 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 7:51 p.m.

• Runaway, West 16th Street, 9:11 p.m.

• Prowler, River Road, Ranchester, 11:45 p.m.

Sunday

• Welfare check, Easy Street, Banner, 12:12 a.m.

• Civil, West 15th Street, 4:58 a.m.

• Civil dispute, East Third Avenue, Dayton, 10:46 a.m.

• Simple assault, West 13th Street, 12:18 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Highway 87, 12:55 a.m.

• Domestic, East Lane Road, Dayton, 8:21 p.m.

• Property destruction, Beckton Road, Dayton, 9:49 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Brian Don Storzer, 45, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Shane Richard Taylor, 36, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Brit Bertrand, 61, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeremy Don Watters, 31, Sheridan, elude an officer, reckless driving, possession of controlled substance (powder or crystal), circuit court, possession of controlled substance (plant form), possession of controlled substance (powder or crystal), district court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Marcy Dawn Duran, 46, Sheridan, battery, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Todd Douglas Haff, 57, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Bonnie Haff, 41, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance (plant form), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Eric Dean Repsis, 47, Sheridan, conspire/deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Benjamin Hoover Keller, 52, Dayton, warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jamie Ann Horn, 33, Sheridan, destruction of property ($500-$1000), circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7

Number of releases for the weekend: 5

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 68