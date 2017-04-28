Reports — April 28, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block South Main Street, 5:14 a.m.
• Activated alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Medical, South Main Street, 5:08 a.m.
• Trauma, Thomas Drive, 1:12 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 5:43 p.m.
• Trauma, East Works Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:06 p.m.
• Trauma, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, 8:24 p.m.
• Medical, Smith Street, 11:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Noise complaint, North Heights Way, 12:15 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Burkitt Street, 3:48 a.m.
• Warrant service, Mydland Road, 8:08 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Sixth Street, 8:48 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:01 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Illinois Street, 9:05 a.m.
• Harassment, North Gould Street, 10;09 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Harassment, North Gould Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:00 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Thurmond Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Animal found, South Mountain View Drive, 4:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 6:15 p.m.
• Dog violation, Big Horn Avenue, 7:39 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:41 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Animal found, Red Poll Lane, Story, 3:19 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 8:21 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Tina Marie Addison, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Justice Romae Eikanger, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, out of county court, shoplifting ($500-), circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 59
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 9