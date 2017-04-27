Reports — April 27, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 7:13 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Highland Avenue, 7:26 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Fort Road, 9:50 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, noon

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 1:34 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 2 p.m.

• Medical, South Custer Street, 6:48 p.m.

• Trauma, Highland Avenue, 7:24 p.m.

• Medical, Strahan Parkway, 8:20 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 9:12 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 9:28 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 11:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 a.m.

• Harassment, West 12th Street, 2:13 a.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:37 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 6:52 a.m.

• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 6:56 a.m.

• Reckless driver, South Main Street, 8:25 a.m.

• Animal incident, West Fifth Street, 8:51 a.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 a.m.

• Motorist assist, West Loucks Street, 10:40 a.m.

• Phone harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:17 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Long Drive, 11:22 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lookout Point Drive, 11:28 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Carrington Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 11:58 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:01 p.m.

• Damaged property, Sixth Avenue East, 1:15 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Meadowlark Lane, 2:40 p.m.

• Custody dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Lewd acts, Delphi Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 3:42 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Commercial Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

• Drug activity, Long Drive, 4:52 p.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 4:57 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 5:31 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 5:59 p.m.

• Open door, Avoca Avenue, 6:28 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Brundage Lane, 6:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Carrington Street, 7:48 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Strahan Parkway, 8:18 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:31 p.m.

• DUI, Long Drive, 9:01 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Burglar alarm, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 10:09 a.m.

• Records only, West 13th Street, 11:50 a.m.

• Shots, Coffeen Avenue, 5:24 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wondra Avenue, 7:14 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Michael Christopher Forni, 18, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Matthew Jon Thums, 42, Sheridan, image capture voyeurism, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ruben Altamirano Serna, 39, Sheridan, DWUI, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 1