Reports — April 21, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Motor vehicle accident, Coffeen Avenue and College Meadows Drive, 9:12 a.m.

• Broken gas line, 1600 block Holloway Avenue, 9:41 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:28 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block West 12th Street, 11:27 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Pond View Court, 9:10 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, East Seventh Street, 6:59 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue and College Meadows Drive, 9:09 a.m. (3x)

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:53 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 11:47 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Medical, Pond View Court, 9:08 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE  DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:14 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Val Vista Street, 2:38 a.m.

• Found property, East Alger Avenue, 6:40 a.m.

• Traffic control, Fifth Street, 8 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, College Meadows Drive, 9:07 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 9:19 a.m.

• Fraud, Victoria Street, 9:23 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 9:30 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 9:43 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Works Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Burkitt Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Burkitt Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Burkitt Street, 9:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Bobwhite Court, 10:02 a.m.

• Drugs, Birch Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 12:17 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Ponderosa Drive, 1:24 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Alger Avenue, 1:50 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 3:14 p.m.

• DUI, 15th Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 6:55 p.m.

• Damaged property, Avon Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Dog at large, Smith Street, 7:29 p.m.

• Illegal parking, South Thurmond Street, 8:07 p.m.

• Illegal parking, South Thurmond Street, 8:08 p.m.

• Illegal parking, South Thurmond Street, 8:10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:54 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:09 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:30 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Remington Court, 10:11 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Yellowtail Drive, 10:15 p.m.

• Threats (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 10:24 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Valley View Drive, 10:48 p.m.

• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 11:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bellevue Avenue, 11:20 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious circumstance, Airway Place, 7:40 a.m.

• Accident, Main Street, Dayton, 9:02 a.m.

• Sex battery (cold), Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:48 a.m.

• Court violation, Piney Avenue, Banner, 5:30 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• John Patrick Murphy, 52, compulsory auto insurance, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ryan Dale Schultz, 33, Story, bond revocation, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 1 

