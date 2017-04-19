Reports — April 19, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Sugarview Drive, 6:54 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Avoca Place, 1:18 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Trauma, Country Estates Drive, 1:52 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarview Drive, 6:39 p.m.

• Medical, Lane Lane, 8 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Bicycle theft, West Alger Avenue, 12:20 a.m.

• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 1:24 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 6:23 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:33 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 7:45 a.m.

• Found property, West Alger Avenue, 9 a.m.

• Weed violation, East Heald Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Alarm, West Fifth Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Assist agency, Gladstone Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 10:53 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, North Main Street, 1:41 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 3:18 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 3:54 p.m.

• Accident, Edwards Drive, 3:56 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Animal found, Warren Avenue, 4:21 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Lane, 4:29 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Eighth Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Barking dog, Absaraka Street, 4:51 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 5:05 p.m.

• Vicious dog, De Smet Avenue, 5:43 p.m.

• Damaged property, Bungalow Village Lane, 5:56 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, West Brundage Street, 6:22 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 6:36 p.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Place, 7:34 p.m.

• Mental subject, Steffen Court, 8:01 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

Tuesday

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 1:38 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Highland Avenue, 8:38 a.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 11:44 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Lane, 12:31 p.m.

• Fraud, Victoria Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Animal dead, Thurmond Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Dog at large, Broadway Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue, 4:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 6:31 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 8:12 p.m.

• Barking dog, Broadway Street, 8:59 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:44 p.m.

• Animal injured, East Fifth Street, 10:36 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:47 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:57 p.m.

• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 11:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Accident, Kroe Lane, 12:30 p.m.

• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 4:36 p.m.

• Battery, Lane Lane, 7:30 p.m.

• Accident, Holloway Avenue, 9:07 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 11:39 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Matthew Dean Husske, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 4