Reports — April 19, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Sugarview Drive, 6:54 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Avoca Place, 1:18 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Trauma, Country Estates Drive, 1:52 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarview Drive, 6:39 p.m.

• Medical, Lane Lane, 8 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Bicycle theft, West Alger Avenue, 12:20 a.m.

• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 1:24 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 6:23 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:33 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 7:45 a.m.

• Found property, West Alger Avenue, 9 a.m.

• Weed violation, East Heald Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Alarm, West Fifth Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Assist agency, Gladstone Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 10:53 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, North Main Street, 1:41 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 3:18 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 3:54 p.m.

• Accident, Edwards Drive, 3:56 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Animal found, Warren Avenue, 4:21 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Lane, 4:29 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Eighth Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Barking dog, Absaraka Street, 4:51 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 5:05 p.m.

• Vicious dog, De Smet Avenue, 5:43 p.m.

• Damaged property, Bungalow Village Lane, 5:56 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, West Brundage Street, 6:22 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 6:36 p.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Place, 7:34 p.m.

• Mental subject, Steffen Court, 8:01 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

Tuesday

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 1:38 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Highland Avenue, 8:38 a.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 11:44 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Lane, 12:31 p.m.

• Fraud, Victoria Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Animal dead, Thurmond Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Dog at large, Broadway Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue, 4:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 6:31 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 8:12 p.m.

• Barking dog, Broadway Street, 8:59 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 9:44 p.m.

• Animal injured, East Fifth Street, 10:36 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:47 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:57 p.m.

• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 11:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Accident, Kroe Lane, 12:30 p.m.

• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 4:36 p.m.

• Battery, Lane Lane, 7:30 p.m.

• Accident, Holloway Avenue, 9:07 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 11:39 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Matthew Dean Husske, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

April 19th, 2017

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com