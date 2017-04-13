FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports — April 13, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block West Burkitt Street, 2:35 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block Yonkee Avenue, 7:52 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 8:45 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:15 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, West Burkitt Street, 2:36 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 6:49 a.m.

• Medical, Yonkee Avenue, 7:50 a.m.

• Medical, North 10th Street, 8:31 a.m.

• Medical, Taylor Avenue, 8:43 a.m.

• Medical, West 15th Street, 10:01 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 10:38 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 12:11 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 3:10 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:57 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 7:03 p.m.

• Trauma, North Main Street, 8:44 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 10:33 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:24 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals — Arianna L. Prescher, Buffalo; Bryson Daniel Prescher, Buffalo; Jeannie R. Seevers, Buffalo; Lataiya Olivia Seevers, Buffalo

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Medical, West Burkitt Street, 2:34 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Lane, 3:42 a.m.

• Damaged property, West 12th Street, 7:30 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 7:42 a.m.

• Accident, Gould Street, 7:43 a.m.

• Suspicious person, East Loucks Street, 8:19 a.m.

• Theft cold, Avoca Court, 8:42 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:47 a.m.

• Threats cold, East Seventh Street, 9:55 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:59 a.m.

• Fraud, East Alger Avenue, 10:03 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 10:18 a.m.

• Animal found, Gladstone Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Dunnuck Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Animal dead, South Main Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Animal found, Centennial Lane, 12:02 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Fraud, West Seymour Street, 12:30 p.m.

• Fraud, North Brooks Street, 12:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 12:45 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 1 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 1:56 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:02 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 2:21 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Damaged property, West Brundage Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 2:57 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 3:32 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Seventh Street, 3:36 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East First Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Delphi Avenue, 5:33 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Fifth Street, 6:46 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 8:18 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Sheridan area, 8:21 p.m.

• Harassment, Avoca Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 9:48 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Fifth Street, 11 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:06 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Burglar alarm, Trail Ridge Road, 3:58 a.m.

• Hit and run, Soldier Creek Road and West Fifth Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Animal incident, George Crook Lane, 2:39 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Beckton Hall Road, 2:55 p.m.

• Court violation, South Main Street, 3:22 p.m.

• Juvenile probation, Coffeen Avenue, 6:43 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Spruce Lane, Banner, 7:45 p.m.

• Agency assist, Highway 335, Big Horn, 7:49 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Aspen Court, Ranchester, 8:10 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Creek Road, 8:23 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Gates Mathew Lund, 33, Sheridan, receive/conceal/dispose property, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 5

