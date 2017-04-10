Reports — April 10, 2017

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Mydland Road, 9:26 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:08 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Heights Drive, 9:32 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 1900 block Edwards Drive, 8:05 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:42 p.m.

• Cigarette receptacle smoking, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:13 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 800 block Beckton Avenue, 10:21 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Mydland Road, 9:24 a.m.

• Trauma, Gould Street, 9:30 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10 a.m.

• Trauma, Hillpond Drive, 11:37 a.m.

• Medical, Upper Road, 12:16 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 12:58 p.m.

• Medical, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 2:16 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Medical, Airport Road, 3:58 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:58 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 5:37 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 5:45 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 6 p.m.

• Medical, North Heights Drive, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, West 13th Street, 5:50 a.m.

• Medical, Edwards Drive, 8:03 a.m.

• Canceled call, 8:30 a.m.

• Medical, Stonegate Drive, 1:41 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 2:34 p.m.

• Trauma, Lewis Street, 4:47 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 6:57 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 7:05 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 11:49 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, West 13th Street, 2 a.m.

• Medical, South Custer Street, 8:27 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:40 a.m.

• Medical, Papago Drive, 3:17 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:51 p.m.

• Medical, Beckton Avenue, 10:18 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• Admissions — Sandra L. Kuper, Banner; Emry Kuper, Banner

• No dismissals reported.

Saturday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 6 a.m.

• Accident, Gould Street, 9:22 a.m.

• Harassment, North Jefferson Street, 10:02 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Bellevue Avenue, 10:44 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Avon Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Animal incident, Martin Avenue, 11:26 a.m.

• Accident, Hill Pond Drive, 11:27 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, King Street, 11:28 a.m.

• Bar check, South Gould Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 12:49 p.m.

• Assist agency, Delphi Avenue, 2:30 p.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Lane, 3:28 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Jefferson Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Littering, West Brundage Street, 4:28 p.m.

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 5:26 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Park Street, 6:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Open door, North Main Street, 7:12 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Mydland Road, 7:45 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Frackleton Street, 11:02 p.m.

Saturday

• Curfew violation, Coffeen Avenue, 12:19 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Canfield Street, 12:28 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:09 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Works Street, 2:43 a.m.

• DUI (citizen report), Coffeen Avenue, 3:54 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Wyoming Avenue, 4:03 a.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 8:39 a.m.

• Various use permit, Main Street, 8:55 a.m.

• Drug other, Sheridan area, 11;17 a.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 11:25 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Cat trap, Holmes Avenue, 2:40 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Alger Avenue, 2:59 p.m.

• Damaged property, South Main Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 3:20 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avon Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Fight, Beaver Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Heald Street, 5:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 6:14 p.m.

• Hit and run, Lewis Street, 6:28 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:44 p.m.

• Harassment, Papago Drive, 6:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, A Street, 7:13 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 7:52 p.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 8:22 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct, Loucks Street, 8:44 p.m.

• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:06 a.m.

• Dispute all other, North Brooks Street, 9:06 a.m.

• Drugs possession, North Main Street, 10:04 a.m.

• Bar check, North Brooks Street, 10:45 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:51 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:59 p.m.

• DUS, Broadway Street, 11:06 p.m.

• DUI, Brooks Street, 11:25 p.m.

Sunday

• DUI, Marion Place, 12:01 a.m.

• Drugs possession, Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 a.m.

• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:54 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Coffeen Avenue, 12:42 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Holmes Avenue, 3:42 p.m.

• Mental subject, East Loucks Street, 4:28 p.m.

• Dog at large, Delphi Avenue, 5:29 p.m.

• Careless driver, Big Horn Avenue, 5:31 p.m.

• Bar check, East Brundage Lane, 7:13 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 7:32 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:34 p.m.

• Threats cold, Avon Street, 9:47 p.m.

• Warrant service, Hawk Road, 10:12 p.m.

• Assist agency, Beckton Avenue, 10:17 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Accident, Dana Avenue, 9:12 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 11:11 a.m.

• Fight, West 13th Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Fraud, Oldsquaw Road, 7:51 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Smith Street, Dayton, 12:58 a.m.

• Domestic, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 2:09 a.m.

• DUI, Campbell Street, Ranchester, 8:27 a.m.

• Assist agency, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 3:46 p.m.

Sunday

• Neighbor dispute, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 6:32 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• No new arrests.

Saturday

• Howard Billyray Tate, 37, Sheridan, DWUI, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kyle Wood, 23, Sheridan, DWUI, open container by vehicle operator, DWUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jesse Curtis Albritton, 26, Sheridan, fail to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Terrance Lee Olson, 63, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeffrey Michael Sanders, 25, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Wayne Allen Reno, 32, Ranchester, contempt of court bench warrant, driver’s license required, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Clinton Wayne Ehlenburg, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeremy Royce Badgett, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 72

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9

Number of releases for the weekend: 8