Report shows no correlation between alternative schedules, performance

SHERIDAN — Forty-nine Wyoming schools with grades three through eight use alternative schedules. However, officials want to know if shortened weeks are effective.

At its meeting in Sheridan on Thursday, the Wyoming State Board of Education was presented with performance data for schools that use alternative and regular schedules.

Board and education officials did not see a pattern for school performance among those that use alternative schedules and those that do not.

Wyoming statutes provide the opportunity for school districts to apply for a waiver to the statutory requirement for schools to be in session for 175 student contact days each year.

The most common reasons include ensuring extra-curricular activities will not interfere with instructional time, a half day on Friday for students to get extra help with their school work or using Friday’s to provide professional development for teachers.

All Sheridan County School District 1 schools and Sheridan County School District 3 schools use alternative schedules.

During the May 2017 meeting, WSBE officials asked for information concerning the performance of schools operating under alternative schedules compared to those operating under traditional schedules.

A report examined school performance ratings for schools that use both alternative and regular schedules spanning from the 2013-14 to the 2015-16 school year. The names of the schools were not listed on the chart.

“When I take my best stab at analyzing that — and looking at those approximately six pages of data — I’m not sure we are going to see a trend one way or another,” WSBE Chairman Walt Wilcox said.

Sue Belish, board vice chairman, said it would be interesting to look at the other side of the argument — whether five-day school weeks have an impact on student learning.

“It would be great to have that kind of comparison with the schools that were (on alternative schedules),” Belish said.

Belish added it might be beneficial for schools to examine how they are progressing with their current school schedule and to make changes if needed.

Kathy Scheurman, the Wyoming Education Association professional issues director and UniServ director, told the board she did not think the chart provided Thursday was particularly helpful.

She said the data on the sheet presented to the board was flawed because it did not show whether schools were using an alternative schedule for every year the data was presented.

The board took no action but agreed to examine the issue further.