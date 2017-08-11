Renovation set to begin on downtown building

SHERIDAN — Another downtown building will get a facelift in the coming months, creating space for a business and potentially office and living space.

Chris and Maddy Pope own the building at 150 N. Main St., where Boot Barn is currently located.

The Popes said after a century of service to the downtown area, the building is ready for an extensive renovation and modernization project.

The owners said they will soon begin stripping away generations of paint, plaster and fixtures, replacing failing windows, re-pointing exterior brick work and upgrading water, fire and heating systems.

The goal is to re-open the refurbished building with new tenants at the end of next summer.

The Popes said a decision by the anchor tenant — the Boot Barn — not to request a long-term lease extension triggered the decision to renovate the building. While repeated attempts to reach Boot Barn store manager Cindy Davis were unsuccessful, she has said on social media that the store will close Aug. 31. Jim Watkins, vice president of investor relations and external reporting for Boot Barn, confirmed that the store will be closing, but did not provide a timeline.

“We’re sorry to see Boot Barn leave,” Chris Pope said in a press release. “We see an opportunity to bring the building back to a modernized version of its beautiful historic self, which in turn we hope will attract exciting new business to Sheridan’s downtown.”

In the past, the building has been home to businesses like Austin Dry Goods, Kibben Hardware, MacDonald’s Department Store and Corral West.

The Popes said they will restore the second and main floors, the latter of which has been vacant for several decades, for retail and office use. The duo is also considering the possibility of building downtown residential condos in the building. The property has an adjacent 20-space parking lot that faces Brooks Street.