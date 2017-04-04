RENEW lawsuit continued into 2018

SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial District Court continued the case against Sheridan’s Rehabilitation Enterprises of North Eastern Wyoming following April 3 motion hearings.

Parents and legal guardians of a former RENEW client filed a lawsuit against the rehabilitation center in 2014. The parents became aware that their adult son, who has Down syndrome and lived in RENEW housing since 2001, had been repeatedly sexually molested from August 2012 to March 2013 by another RENEW client sharing a bathroom with the victim. The bathroom was only accessible through the victim’s bedroom.

In Monday’s motion hearings and pre-trial conference, the plaintiff defended the renewed motion for sanctions, or enforcement penalties, against the defendant for withholding or delaying important information.

Kathryn Troldahl, representing the victim and the victim’s family, said RENEW withheld documents integral to the case, including medical records and letters from counselors identifying a traumatic brain injury of the perpetrator’s that took place when the perpetrator was 2 ½ years old that affected the part of the brain that regulates sexual impulses. Because of this withholding, Troldahl suggested default judgment, which results in a binding judgement in favor of either party based on some failure to take action by the other party.

“We believe these extraordinary circumstances warrant default judgment,” Troldahl said.

Troldahl presented the other, less favorable option of continuing the case so the plaintiff’s experts could review the new documents.

The defendant, represented by James Worthen, said his team followed the court order as best they could, working through privacy requirements required with the perpetrator’s medical records.

Judge John Fenn continued the case, pushing the May 1 trial start back nearly a year. Fenn said the next opening for this case, which counsel estimated would require two to three weeks for trial, will be in May or June of 2018. Fenn took the sanction matter under advisement, wanting to better understand the timing of the documents in question in regards to Worthen’s law firm and its numbering system.

Another mediation meeting will take place for the two parties on April 24, followed by a scheduling conference sometime in May.