Remembering those lost in 2016

Every year at this time, the media takes us through a ritual of remembering the past year. It is surprising how much is accomplished in a year. It is also discouraging how much is left undone. Bragging rights are muffled by the reality the kingdom of God on Earth is not here, yet.

One of the highlights in the transition from year to year is naming the people who died. Precious friends and family members have left us to journey forward in our memory. We grieve their loss. We live in hope. Grief and hope mixed together in a complex blessing that propels us forward. In 2016, Sheridan lost to untimely death three key leaders: Dan Lick, Jack Burke and Joan Borst.

Dan and Jack were zealous about helping the poor. You could find Dan and Jack most any day collecting food at the grocery stores. They would then take their donations to People Assistance north of town — Dan’s project — and see that food was distributed to all in need. They did not put their personal belief system ahead of service. Remarkably, service to people in need was their life mission. They had this exceptional ability to put aside theological arguments in the interest of demonstrating care for people in need. There is a saying attributed to St. Frances that goes something like: “Preach the gospel, use words if necessary.” Jack and Dan preached the gospel through their daily service.

Joan provided inspiration to our moral compass. She urged us to strive for justice and live in peace. Joan would stand for hours on Main Street on Tuesday evenings, holding her sign, preaching to everyone the vital importance of justice and peace on Earth. When the country acted hawkish, Joan worked even harder to promote peace through justice for all. She never gave up in proclaiming justice and peace to all. She lived as she preached: Justice for all. Peace to all.

At the core of our religious teachings — whatever tradition you are blessed to be a member — we know the holy guidance imparted to humankind is to practice justice for all and to live peace and good will to all. Inner peace; external peace. Justice and peace is the ethical mandate for all citizens. Joan never gave up on reminding us that justice and peace are more than a dream. If we strive for justice for all, peace can be a reality.

We will miss Dan, Jack and Joan. It is unfortunate that all three went to heaven when there is still so much to do. None of them were famous. They did not hold important titles in our community, nor did they seek their fortune here. They came to Sheridan to serve. And serve they did!

It will take more than three people to fill the vacuum created by Dan’s, Jack’s and Joan’s death. It will take all of us stepping up to do something extra to help the poor; stepping up to speak out and act for the benefit of justice and peace on earth. Will you take the challenge? Will you step up to serve in our community? Now is the time to act upon your New Year’s resolutions. Resolve to serve your community in 2017. We need you.

Douglas Goodwin serves as pastor of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), and wrote this article in honor of his Mormon friend, Jack Burke, who was on the writing schedule for Pastor’s Corner this week.