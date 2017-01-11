Relay for Life kicks off fundraising season

SHERIDAN — Relay for Life teams and the Sheridan Jaycees have kicked off the year with a daffodil sale fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society.

The Sheridan Jaycees are leading the daffodil fundraiser this year. They will take all the orders, place them and distribute the flowers when they arrive in March. The deadline to pre-order daffodils is Feb. 17.

Donation amounts are $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds, $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds and $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds.

Orders can be placed through your favorite Relay for Life team or by calling Sheridan Jaycees President Jessica Martin at 751-1533.

“This year we are really trying to focus more on the education side of what the American Cancer Society offers in terms of resources and research,” Sheridan Jaycees Relay for Life team chair Michelle Edwards said.

The number of teams that participate in Relay for Life fundraising varies from year to year.

Edwards said four or five teams are currently signed up, but 10 to 15 are expected. New teams are welcome to join in the fun.

Some of the teams that are active every year include the Sheridan Jaycees, Inter-Mountain Labs, Sheridan Walgreens, First Interstate Bank, Welch Cancer Center and Charlene’s F.R.O.G. Ladies.

The Relay for Life event in June is the primary fundraiser for the ACS. It is a celebration of the funds raised over the year.

The teams’ main functions are to fundraise, plan and put on the event, and generate excitement and involvement.

Each team will have what they call a campsite at the event — a booth with fun activities to raise money that is decorated with a chosen national theme.

Fundraising is done all year long, but a large portion of it is done between January and June. A team’s commitment level depends on the amount of fundraising it wants to do, the financial goal the team sets and how much work the team wants to put into it, Martin said.

“Heading the daffodil sales fundraiser this year will add a bit more time commitment for the Jaycees team,” Martin said. “There are different events that the community puts on for Relay for Life, for example, Black Tooth brewery always does a promotion where you buy a pint and the proceeds go to Relay for Life.”

According to Edwards, there are no requirements on dollar amounts to be raised or fundraisers to participate in. It is up to each team to determine the level of participation.

The money from fundraising goes to three different aspects of the American Cancer Society, ACS Relay for Life community manager Jonathan Schmidt said. Research, patient services, and education and prevention are supported by the program.

According to Schmidt, the hallmark of the ACS is research. It is second behind the federal government in funding cancer research. Many of the treatments and screenings that are available in local communities began with ACS funded research.

“Sometimes research is started by ACS and then the federal government picks up the grant,” Schmidt said. “Other times ACS funds the entire research process.”

For example, Dr. Daniel Levy from the University of Wyoming received a $790,000 grant from ACS for cancer research utilizing frog eggs. The year that he was granted that money, Wyoming raised $600,000 and then ACS granted $790,000, which meant $190,000 came back into the state of Wyoming, Schmidt said.

In addition to research, Relay for Life fundraising goes toward patient services such as the ACS 1-800 number, lodging programs and Look Good, Feel Better programs, Schmidt said.

Patients can receive assistance by calling 1-800-ACS-2345 24-hours per day, 7 days per week, and talk to a live, trained “navigator” about topics such as what’s next in a patient’s diagnosis; how to find a cancer facility; how to find doctors that are prominent in the particular cancer a patient is facing; how to get through clinical trials; and getting connections for stop-gap measures in health insurance.

Many people in Wyoming may not have access to hospitals that are near them. The navigators can connect patients with free or reduced rate lodging, including hotel voucher programs available in Denver and Billings. Salt Lake City now has a Hope Lodge, which the ACS built so patients can stay there for free.

Look Good, Feel Better programs are offered in Sheridan. Trained cosmetologists run these programs, which help patients who are going through chemotherapy do their makeup and provide free wigs in an effort to provide a boost amidst hair loss, weight loss and not feeling well.

Relay for Life fundraising also goes toward education and prevention programs. According to Schmidt, a current campaign is called 80-20 by 18. By 2018 ACS is working to get colon cancer screening rates up to 80 percent. Wyoming is currently lagging behind, and colon cancer is one of the easiest forms of cancer to treat if it is caught early enough.

The Welch Cancer Center in Sheridan includes a cancer research center that supplies information about specific cancers and treatments. Visiting and searching cancer.org is another way to learn about current research and prevention methods, Schmidt said.

A Relay for Life committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Welch Cancer Center to lay out the logistics for the Sheridan Relay for Life event to be held in June and to get team captains more acquainted with the event if they haven’t been involved before. Captains for new teams are welcome to attend.

Committee meetings are held once a month on the second Thursday of every month at the Welch Cancer Center. Team captain meetings will begin in March, and will include an educational aspect, Edwards said.