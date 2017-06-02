Relay for Life set for June 10

SHERIDAN — The annual Relay for Life event will take place June 10 from 5 p.m. to midnight at Whitney Commons.

Here is a complete schedule of the event:

5 p.m. — Survivor dinner

5:30 p.m. — Best campsite contest

6-8:30 p.m. — Bark for Life

6 p.m. — Opening ceremonies

6:30 p.m. — Survivor and caregiver lap, parade of teams

7 p.m. — Bark for Life lap

7:30 p.m. — Crazy hat lap

8 p.m. — Relay Scrabble

9 p.m. — Luminaria sales close, sweetheart lap

9:30 p.m. — Luminaria ceremony

10 p.m. — Scavenger hunt entries due, air guitar competition

10:30 p.m. — Conga line lap

11 p.m. — Fight Back awards ceremony

The event will also include games, food and contests, and the event aims to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society.

For additional information, see http://relay.acsevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=80697&pg=informational&sid=209328.