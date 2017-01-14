Reigning Montana champs knock off Broncs

SHERIDAN — Billings Skyview made a late push that took down the Sheridan Broncs Friday in Billings. Sheridan lost to the two-time defending Montana state champions 75-63.

Coy Steel led Sheridan in scoring with 16 points. Steve Fisher and Ray Evans scored 18 apiece for Billings.

The Broncs hung with Skyview for most of the game. The two teams were tied with five minutes to play before Billings hit back-to-back 3-pointers that Sheridan head coach Jeff Martini said his team never recovered from.

Sheridan trailed just 18-17 after the first quarter and 39-34 at the break. It was only the second time this season the Broncs have scored more than 60 points.

Despite the increased scoring, Sheridan was in a major disadvantage at the free-throw line. Sheridan shot just 10 free throws all game, while Skyview went to the line 26 times, 12 of which came in the final quarter.

The Broncs will finally get to play in front of their home crowd Saturday when they host Natrona in their home opener. Sheridan has already played 10 games on the road.

Saturday’s contest tips off at 2 p.m. at Sheridan High School.