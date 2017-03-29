WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Register for SHRM seminar by April 7


SHERIDAN — The deadline to register for the Big Horn Mountain Chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management’s annual seminar will be April 7.

Speakers for the full day seminar, planned for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 18, will include coach Sherry Winn and Brad T. Cave.

Winn will cover three essential ingredients for success and emphasize communication and team building.

Cave will give a legislative update, comment on the changes during the first 90 days of the Trump administration and discuss retaliation in the workplace.

The cost to a attend either the morning or afternoon session for members is $75; the cost to attend both is $125. For nonmembers, the morning or afternoon sessions cost $90 or $155 for both.

The seminar will take place at the Sheridan Holiday Inn and Convention Center, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

For more information or to register, see bighornmountain.shrm.org/events.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..