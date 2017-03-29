Register for SHRM seminar by April 7

SHERIDAN — The deadline to register for the Big Horn Mountain Chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management’s annual seminar will be April 7.

Speakers for the full day seminar, planned for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 18, will include coach Sherry Winn and Brad T. Cave.

Winn will cover three essential ingredients for success and emphasize communication and team building.

Cave will give a legislative update, comment on the changes during the first 90 days of the Trump administration and discuss retaliation in the workplace.

The cost to a attend either the morning or afternoon session for members is $75; the cost to attend both is $125. For nonmembers, the morning or afternoon sessions cost $90 or $155 for both.

The seminar will take place at the Sheridan Holiday Inn and Convention Center, located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

For more information or to register, see bighornmountain.shrm.org/events.