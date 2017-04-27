Reenactment to honor those who fought in battle

STORY — Fort Phil Kearny will host the reenactment of the Battle of the Hundred in the Hand on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.

Officials at the fort invite those interested in honoring those who fought in the battle 150 years ago.

The depiction and narrative of the battle will include mounted warriors and living historians.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to dress warm, bring a chair, binoculars and a snack.

For more information, call 684-7629 or see www.fortphilkearny.com.

Fort Phil Kearny is located off exit 44 on Interstate 90.