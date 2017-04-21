Redactions of court documents help, restrict public access

SHERIDAN — Since Jan. 1, 2011, Wyoming courts have required attorneys to redact four personal identifiers from pleadings and exhibits — social security numbers, names of minor children, dates of birth and financial account numbers.

Those redactions serve more than the purpose of keeping the identity of involved persons in a case safe. For better or worse, redactions also affect the people involved and the general public consuming the information presented through court documents or through media coverage of those court cases.

For better or worse

Bruce Moats, a Wyoming lawyer and counsel for the Wyoming Press Association sees redactions as both helpful and concerning.

“As an advocate for openness, redactions are concerning,” Moats told The Sheridan Press. “But on the other side of the coin is that if redactions are able to be made, then the rest of the information can be released. That’s a good thing. Although I’m skeptical of redactions, I understand that sometimes they can actually enable more public information.”

In the past, newspapers ran into what Moats called over redactions, or entities redacting more information than necessary. He said while redactions only apply to court records, he’s seen police departments redact reports unnecessarily.

Moats said he hasn’t seen a problem with over redacting in a while. As redaction rules are fairly new, coming to be in Wyoming only six years ago, the courts still work on maintaining 100 percent efficiency.

“Any time you redact from an official record, it must be done with care to make sure it’s only done to the extent necessary,” Moats said.

The redaction process

Redactions of the four areas of sensitive information are the responsibility of attorneys. The attorneys must provide both a redacted and original version of the court documents to the clerk of courts. Clerk of district court in Sheridan County Nickie Arney said while the clerks don’t read the entirety of the document, they will scan submitted documents for redaction errors and clerks have the right to refuse the document until properly redacted. If they notice an error after the attorney turns in the document, clerks will make a simple call to the attorney and they almost always fix the error.

“I only had one attorney that said whatever,” Arney said.

If an entire document contains sensitive information, the document may be submitted to the confidential file. Confidential documents are recognized in court files and remain unavailable to the public.

“We’ll put a marker in the file saying we put the document in confidential,” Arney said. “We try not to make that decision. (I like to) have the attorney’s make that decision.”

Underneath the black

Criminal and civil cases most often are held in open court, meaning the public may attend a hearing if they so choose. Sexual assault case hearings are among those cases conducted in open court. While court redaction rules require the four pieces of information to be concealed, sometimes a victim’s identification may still be decipherable based on the affidavit of probable cause created by the prosecuting attorney. Those affidavits may contain information regarding addresses, gender and relations to the offender. Sheridan’s Advocacy and Resource Center victim witness coordinator Rhonda Weber sees the effects of not properly redacting information, or even media organizations publishing identifying information to the point of compromising the victim’s safety.

“When we’re thinking big picture, if you can try to imagine a victim’s name or even any identifying information being disclosed in any kind of public outlet, there can be so many repercussions,” Weber said.

Weber and her team at the center work to maintain victims’ safety first and foremost. Beyond that, the team works to provide an environment where victims feel comfortable reporting issues, both past, present and future.

“We look more into the dynamic issues of maybe people who haven’t yet disclosed abuse or reported abuse, then see something in the paper where they feel a victim was compromised, so then is that preventing them from reporting future abuse or abuse?” Weber said.

The center serves as the mediator between attorneys and victims, as well as advocates for the victims in regards to media coverage. By maintaining relationships with all parties, the center’s staff seek to improve safety and reduce embarrassment and shame for the victim in a victim-blaming culture.

“For some reason, some people get more comfort out of finding fault in a victim than they do an offender,” Weber said. “Any time we can leave victims out of the whole equation, then we’re doing more to help reduce the victim-blaming that we have going on.”

Avoiding the wounds

“Sexual assault is a very sensitive issue and an embarrassing one, but one that I believe it’s a mistake for newspapers or media outlets not to cover because of that sensitivity,” Moats said. “People need to know what goes on in their community in regard to these very serious and egregious crimes.”

Weber said mistakes in court redactions have been minor and the Advocacy and Resource Center maintains open and positive relationships with the media around the state.

A section of the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics outlines minimizing harm as one of the ethical principles for journalists.

“Ethical journalism treats sources, subjects, colleagues and members of the public as human beings deserving of respect,” the ethics code reads.

It continues to instruct journalists to show compassion for those that may be affected by news coverage, heightening sensitivity when dealing with juveniles, victims of sex crimes and sources or subjects who are inexperienced or unable to give consent.