Recreation district organizing youth olympics

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recreation District has organized the Sheridan Youth Olympics for Aug. 14-15.

Register your athlete for the second annual Sheridan Olympic Youth Camp. Participants are divided into teams (countries) and compete in various individual and group events.

All children ages 4-12 are welcome to compete in this year’s Olympiad. Camp dates are Aug. 14-15 from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

The cost is $25 for the first child in the family and $15 for each additional. Snacks and plenty of water will be provided.

Register through the Recreation District online at www.sheridanrecreation.com or in person at 1579 Thorne-Rider Park Drive.

