Recovery communities essential  for sobriety

SHERIDAN – Resuming life in Wheatland after treatment at the Volunteers of America – Northern Rockies facility in Sheridan was not an option for Kaitlyn Jester if she was going to remain clean and sober. “After I had done a little bit of research while I was sitting in treatment, I realized Wheatland was such a small town, and there’s one AA meeting that I know of in that town, and it’s very small, and there’s very few people there, and it’s based out of a therapy center office,” Jester said.

Jester, who is coming up on her two-year anniversary of remaining clean and sober from drug addiction, started attending both Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings about a year ago.

“Personally, without my meetings, I wouldn’t be able to stay clean from drugs,” Jester said.

Jester started with the 90 meetings in 90 days challenge, attending one meeting every day for three months. With two years of sobriety under her belt, she started giving back to the community that supported her so well during her time of continued recovery.

“By doing that, from there I shared a lot of meetings and got into some service work, finding a way to give back to the group what they’ve given me,” Jester said. “That’s basically what makes the program work. They gave me freely a way out of drugs and a way to stay clean.”

Recovery community

Sheridan County serves as a regional hub for addiction recovery with organizations like Volunteers of America, Veteran Affairs Medical Center and Northern Wyoming Mental Health available to those struggling with addictions.

“We are known in Sheridan to have a really strong recovery community to the point where people move here or stay because of the strength of the recovery community,” VOA Clinical Division Director Kelly Buckingham said.

The strong recovery community is what kept Jester in Sheridan and helped her thrive.

“Sheridan as a whole is blessed with good meetings and good people, and I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that it’s the home of the VOA,” Jester said, “because there’s just so many people in recovery here that come out of treatment.” Jester said since attending AA and NA meetings, she acquired many friends that are working to stay sober.

“They’re almost exactly like me, because we all share the same struggles, and we all have the same solution, which is going to meetings,” Jester said.

Meetings in Sheridan

Meetings are held every day in Sheridan, and the city alone has up to 32 meetings each week, with District 2, consisting of Sheridan and Johnson counties, holding right around 40 meetings per week. Meeting attendance ranges from four or five people up to 40 people at any given meeting. An AA member said attendees find meetings of their liking, usually a format and group setting that is relatable and comfortable for them.

Success rates

Solid success rates for AA and NA programs remain hard to track due to the anonymous nature of the groups. The American Addiction Centers website said because AA is anonymous, some members of the group don’t participate in the studies as it could breach the anonymity of the group.

A 2008 assessment by AA said of those in their first month of AA meetings, 26 percent still attend at the end of the year and growth of sobriety averages grew from four years to eight between surveys from 1983 and 2004.

Life after treatment

The transition into life after treatment must include additional resources. VOA director of communications Dave Shumway said employees set up transition programs for patients as they prepare to leave the treatment facilities.

“A big part of that is Celebrate Recovery or NA or AA meetings for people as they are transitioning to their new life of sobriety,” Shumway said.

Buckingham said the client navigators, essentially the case workers, help set up patients with some level of treatment continuum.

“We know the support is needed,” Buckingham said.

AA and NA meetings serve as those extended treatment options, as well as the Celebrate Recovery program every Friday night at Cornerstone Church. What makes groups like these work, though, is the camaraderie of people coming together with a shared goal — clean and sober lives.

“Without those meetings, though, that treatment wouldn’t even matter, because when you come out of treatment and you don’t have meetings to go to, then you can’t really stay clean,” Jester said.

Buckingham agreed, saying the peer network helps individuals share the same experience, strength and hope.

“I do (see a lot of successes),” Buckingham said. “It’s the network component. From the AA community perspective, if they can help one individual on their path of recovery and sobriety, it’s ultimately impacting employers, families, schools, etc.”