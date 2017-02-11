Recognizing business accomplishments

SHERIDAN — Each year, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce takes time to recognize outstanding businesses and business leaders in the community.

On the front page of the Feb. 9, 2017, edition of The Sheridan Press, the winners in each category of business awards for 2017 were recognized. Over the next six weeks, the other individuals and businesses nominated will be recognized on the Saturday “Business” page for their contributions to the Sheridan community.

This year, PJ Treide was named Business Person of the Year. The other nominees were:

Nadine Gale

Nadine Gale is a Sheridan native and Sheridan High School graduate. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Colorado State University. In 2005, Gale and her family moved back to Sheridan so she and her husband, Matt, could help with the family print shop, Quick Printing. In 2010, the Gales purchased Quick Printing as third generation owners of the family business. Then, in 2015 they converted the business to Alpha Graphics, which is the largest printing and marketing franchise in the U.S.

Nadine Gale values personal relationship with others, and whether they are co-workers or clients, her goal is to treat people with respect and integrity. She strives to provide value and to deliver on her promises, always wanting to make things right.

Her greatest accomplishment recently was not only switching the business to a franchise, but also moving into a new location. Quick Printing had operated in its South Main Street location since the 1930s, but the new Alpha Graphics location on North Main Street allowed Gale to expand the printing and marketing technologies. Changing and moving the business took a lot of planning, work and a lot of courage, but Gale said it has all been worth it.

The Gales have two boys and can be found cheering them on in football or their other school activities.

Patrick Akers

Patrick Akers grew up working in his parents’ Dairy Queen in Sterling, Colorado. He earned his degree in business marketing from CSU and then worked for Vail Resorts and Starbucks Coffee Co. after graduating.

Currently, Akers is an equal owner in Sheridan’s Qdoba with his wife, Jenna Rae, and he is involved with the overall operations of the restaurant. He enjoys people, whether it is customers or employees and likes to build strong relationships. He also is a teacher and enjoys developing employees so they can improve.

When Akers was selected to franchise Qdoba, he was one of the youngest people in the company, and he has been successful in opening and running two growing restaurants in Sheridan.

Akers and his wife have three children and enjoy camping, skiing, traveling and experiencing the outdoors.

Pam Gable

Pam Gable is an endless fountain of creativity and business acumen, shown in her many businesses she has started and run in Sheridan over the years, including Java Moon, Over the Moon, Twisted, Pie in the Sky and currently her downtown boutique, Twisted Hearts.

Gable is a huge supporter of shopping local and locally made goods. She enjoys finding products and people in the region that create beautiful and well-made products, all while supporting the community in which she lives. If you need inspiration, visit her store and you will understand why brick and mortar businesses are not a thing of the past.

Gable and her husband, Wayne, have invested many years into developing their downtown businesses and are constantly innovating to provide the best in products, service and atmosphere.

The Gables have two children and three grandchildren and enjoy traveling and spending time with their family.

Kon Ho In

Kon Ho In moved to Sheridan in 1979, leaving behind his family and banking job in Korea. He could only read English and hardly speak it, but that didn’t stop him from living the American dream.

After working as a janitor for a few years, Kon started his own business, Star Video, at a time when renting movies was not commonplace. He is innovative and is always one step ahead of trends.

Kon is a hard worker, working 60 to 80 hours a week, and has spent many sleepless nights as he has expanded his business and started more. In addition to Star Video & Audio, Kon has opened Star Liquor, The Tasting Library and T&C Liquor, along with other investments.

Kon has sold Star Video and Audio, but continues to look over his other businesses, and of course, is still looking for that next business niche.

Information from the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.