Recognize the signs of opioid addiction

The United States is in the midst of an opioid epidemic. Each year, more Americans die from drug overdoses than in traffic accidents, and more than three out of five of these deaths involve an opioid. Opioids (including prescription opioids and heroin) killed more than 33,000 people in 2015, more than any year on record.

Prescriptions for the drugs have climbed 300 percent in the last decade. Opioids are a class of drugs typically prescribed to treat pain, but they also can induce euphoria when taken in large enough doses. Even therapeutic doses used to treat pain can cause patients to become addicted, particularly as their tolerance to the drug grows.

The vast majority of prescription opioids that are abused in the U.S. originate from legitimate prescriptions that are sold for cash or traded for other drugs. Heroin is the most widely used illegal type of opiate. The number of heroin users has more than doubled over the past five years. Approximately 80 percent of new heroin users are coming to heroin after having abused prescription opioids. Opioid addiction is considered a chronic brain disease and if left untreated, can be fatal.

Here are five signs a person may be abusing prescription painkillers or using illegal opioids and how to help.

1. Lack of energy or drowsiness: During the peak effect of using opioids, the person may appear drowsy with drooping eyes or may look about to fall asleep.

2. Inability to concentrate and lack of motivation: Opioids can diminish a person’s attention and concentration and interfere with learning or work.

3. Behavioral changes: Due to the frequent level of intoxication, the drowsiness, tiredness and inability to concentrate often makes it difficult for the addicted person to maintain normal friendships and healthy lifestyle habits like sports, socializing or hobbies.

4. Changes in appearance: It can be difficult to tell when someone is high on opioids, but the most common physical signs include “pinpoint pupils” (pupils that stay constricted, even in dim room light), sudden itching of the arms, stomach or legs, drooping eyes, flushing of the face and neck, head nodding, intense calm and slurred speech.

5. Secrecy: The need for secrecy, a life of duplicity, is a basic requirement for the development of an opioid addiction. It’s a private life of shame, isolation, loneliness and desperation.

How to help:

People who suffer from opioid addiction often face barriers that can make seeking treatment difficult. Some of the most common barriers include a fear of suffering from cravings or withdrawal, the stigma associated with addiction, lack of knowledge about available treatments, and simply being too embarrassed to ask for help.

There is help available including office-based medication-assisted treatment, intensive outpatient programs and residential programs. If you would like more information about helping someone with an addiction, please call 674-4405 to speak with a substance use disorder counselor or talk with your doctor about available treatment options.

Jennifer White, MS, LPC, is the clinical director at Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center.