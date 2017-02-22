Recipe makeover

If you like cinnamon rolls (and who doesn’t) but can’t stand the thought of the 550 calories and 11 grams of saturated fat (or more considering the giant size of some) associated with them, this recipe is a delicious alternative. Not only are these muffins a quicker version of the rolls, they are not packed with the sugar and artificial colors packed into canned rolls. And they are ready in half an hour.

Cinnamon Roll Muffins

Filling

Cooking spray

1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla

1/4 tsp. salt

3 Tbsp. low-fat buttermilk

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

Muffins

8.25 oz. white whole-wheat flour (about 2 cups)

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. baking soda

3/4 cup low-fat buttermilk

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 Tbsp. canola oil

1 tsp. vanilla

2 large eggs

Glaze

1/3 cup reduced-fat Greek yogurt

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1 oz. 1/3-less-fat cream cheese

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat 12 muffin cups with cooking spray.

2. To prepare filling, combine pecans and next 4 ingredients (through salt) in a small bowl; toss to combine. Add buttermilk and butter, stirring until smooth.

3. To prepare muffins, weigh or lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour and next 4 ingredients (through baking soda) in a bowl; stir with a whisk. Place 3/4 cup buttermilk and next 4 ingredients (through eggs) in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at high speed for 2 minutes. Add flour mixture to buttermilk mixture; stir just until combined.

4. Place 1 tablespoon batter in each muffin cup. Top evenly with filling. Spoon remaining batter over filling. Bake at 375 for 15 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes on a wire rack; remove from pan.

5. Combine yogurt, powdered sugar, and cream cheese, stirring well with a whisk. Drizzle over muffins.

Serves 12 @ 225 calories each.

(Source: Cooking Light)

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.