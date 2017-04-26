Readings of ‘Black Lives in Plays’ planned

SHERIDAN — Big Horn resident Grace Cannon will host a series of play readings at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library over the next three Saturdays.

The series, called Black Lives in Plays, will take place in the Inner Circle at the library from 1-4 p.m. each Saturday through May 13.

The purpose of the series is to provide an opportunity for community members to become more acquainted with classic and new American plays.

The series will include plays written by African-American playwrights and one written in documentary style about the history of public housing in Chicago.

The readings are free and open to the public.

Those planning to attend will be encouraged to participate, though no preparation is required. Each Saturday, the play will be read by those who are present and a discussion will follow.

The schedule is as follows:

• April 29 — “Fences” by August Wilson

• May 6 — “The America Play” by Suzan Lori-Parks

• May 13 — “The Project(s)” by PJ Paparelli and Joshua Jaeger

For additional information, contact Grace Cannon at g.v.cannon@gmail.com.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.