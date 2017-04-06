Reaction positive to interchange progress

SHERIDAN — A local business owner and initial proponent of the North Sheridan Interchange project spoke with excitement to the progression of the project Wednesday.

“I never would have put the store down here if they hadn’t made improvements,” Nest Home and Holiday owner Darlene Gilkey said.

Gilkey ran the store located in the heart of Main Street for around 20 years, but moved farther north with the business. While she receives less walk-in traffic from downtown folks, she does receive customers coming off the interstate.

The interchange will continue to drive traffic off the interstate and to her store.

“I’m happy about it,” Gilkey said, mentioning a better-looking North Main Street after the city made and continues to make improvements. “People started fixing up houses.”

An open house held Wednesday evening at the Trails End Motel on North Main Street gave citizens an opportunity to review construction plans from Phases I to IV, and engineers and city officials stood by, available for a chat with anyone who came in with questions.

Ramon Vigil lives right off Decker Road near the planned construction area. Vigil currently lives outside of city limits on county designated land. With the new construction, Vigil remains unsure whether his home will be put into city limits. He understands the current zoning, but attended the open house to receive clarification from the engineers on city zoning areas, as well as the additional infrastructure planned near Decker Road. Vigil said he was particularly interested in any water or gas lines being put in on account of a new elementary school and the Doubleday Sports Complex planned for the area.

Phase II of the project includes construction of the new North Interchange structure and a new North Main Street alignment, including Yellowtail Drive, Industrial Road and Decker Road. Roadway surfacing, underground utility work, lighting, enhancements, a pedestrian underpass, sidewalks and pathways will all be included in this phase of the project. In order to access Vacutech and the Sheridan College AgriPark, detours will be put in place. All other business access will remain open.

An initial instigator of the project, Tim Lenz, remains excited by the forward movement of the project. Years ago, Lenz served as part of the North Main Interchange community group with others who worked to put this project into motion. Since then, he started playing a quieter, more observant role, but still remains invested and eager to see the progress.

“I’m excited about the (potential for) the Sheridan College AgriPark,” Lenz said. Lenz works as one of the main accountants for the Sheridan College Foundation.

Lenz said he also believes the change will help bring younger families into the community.

He said with Sheridan hosting a large population of retirees, this project might help lure in younger generations.

Motorists frequenting the construction area are asked to continue through the construction zones at lower speeds.

Each week, project leaders hold a meeting updating the team as well as the community with project progress. Meetings are held at the Trails End Motel at 2125 N. Main St. at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday.