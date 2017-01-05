Ranchester Town Council swears in new members

RANCHESTER — Ranchester Town Council welcomed two newly-elected councilors — Samantha Nixon and Lacie Schwend — and returning Councilor Jeffrey Barron Tuesday.

The new town clerk and treasurer, Barbara Brackeen-Kepley, swore all three councilors into office. It was her first official function in the position.

In other new business, councilors approved Cowboy State Bank and First Federal Bank as depositories for town funds. According to Mayor Peter Clark, it is required by statute for the town council to say where the town is going to put its money each year.

The task is normally done at the second or third meeting of the year, but because new signature cards must be filed, it is necessary to make the statement at the first meeting so that the statement is included in the meeting minutes for bank record keeping purposes.

In other business, Clark reported that he is working to update the employee handbook and clarify some of the wording. Clark said he will present a draft to the town staff in case they have any additions or deletions to consider. The adjusted document will then be given to the council to review. A workshop will be scheduled if needed.

“The biggest change will deal with paid time off for town employees,” Clark said.

In addition, the Ranchester Town Council:

• appointed Nixon as the Ranchester Town Council representative for the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board, replacing Randy Sundquist.

• approved the amendment to Ordinance 218, adding sanitation to water and sewer fees, on second reading.

• appointed Barron as the deputy mayor pro tempore in case Clark is out of town or sick and cannot make a meeting.

• heard a report from Clark that he will produce a half-year statement of the budget to let everyone know where the town stands.

• heard a suggestion from Clark for the new councilors to choose a community organization for which to be a liaison.

• heard a report from Barron that the fire department had five calls in Montana on Saturday due to accidents that occurred on the icy roads.

• approved bills.