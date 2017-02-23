Ranchester Town Council clarifies ordinance for livestock in town

RANCHESTER — The Ranchester Town Council approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding the keeping of livestock within the town of Ranchester at its meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Peter Clark said the current ordinance is vague and requires clarification. The intention of rewriting the ordinance is not to restrict anyone, but to clarify the wording. The clarified ordinance will not affect anyone that currently houses livestock in town.

The minimum requirements of the ordinance includes housing livestock on a minimum of two acres, maintaining a distance of 50 feet away from residences and 100 feet away from all water sources. It provides restrictions on how many animals can be housed on two acres of land and requirements for enclosures.

Clark said there is an unwritten rule that is included in the ordinance that states if livestock are removed from a property and the property is free of animals for six months, the animals may not be brought back to the property without fulfilling the requirements of the ordinance. After six months, they are no longer grandfathered in.

In addition, the ordinance explains requirements for temporarily keeping livestock in town for parades or recreational riding and provides a 48-hour limit. The council can approve time extensions.

Engineer Chris Johnson suggested adding wording regarding riding horses in town, because it is unclear whether horses can be ridden within town limits.

In addition, the Ranchester Town Council:

• held a public hearing and approved the renewal of liquor licenses for the Silver Spur Bar, Buckshot Bar and Grill, Buckhorn Travel Plaza and Ranchester Liquors.

• approved June 10, July 1, Aug. 12 and Dec. 31 as 24-hour operation days for liquor establishments in Ranchester.

• reviewed and approved mercantile lease agreements and approved Clark to sign them upon receiving deposits and proof of insurance from two prospective tenants, This Joyful Home and Sports Stop.

• approved to have the floor of two units and the hallway in the mercantile stained and sealed for $4,000.

• scheduled a workshop to discuss flood insurance before the council meeting on Mar. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

• thanked the town crew for coming in on a Saturday to repair a water leak on Wondra Avenue, Betty Street, Carl Street and Railway Street. The town of Dayton and city of Sheridan supplied replacement saddles to repair the leaks.

• heard a suggestion from Councilor Samantha Nixon for the town to look into implementing a free communication program that relays information such as water outages, street sweeping reminders and emergency snow days via text message to residents who opt to use the program.

• heard a report from Clark that preparations for an Independence Day celebration are underway for a band, fireworks, wife-carrying competition, children’s games and sponsorships.

• heard a report from Clark that the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board is having a public hearing on Thursday for public discussion regarding a US Department of Agriculture loan application.

• heard a report from Clark that the USDA has scheduled a site investigation of the TRVJPB pipeline route on Feb. 27.

• approved bills.