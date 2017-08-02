Ranchester Town Council approves 6-foot privacy fence

SHERIDAN — Ranchester Town Council faced a decision regarding allowing another 6-foot fence on Main Street after a citizen’s cat was killed by a dog at large who jumped over a 4-foot fence.

“We have kids. We have dogs,” Amber Kukuchka told Ranchester Town Council. “Dogs are always running at large in this town and they’re always in our yard. That’s my biggest fear.”

Kukuchka said she was frustrated because they already started building the fence and she said they did not believe it obstructs the corner view on the street.

Council discussed corner visibility and aesthetic as potential issues. Mayor Peter Clark said if they let everyone in town build a 6-foot privacy fence, the town could easily turn into a fortress-looking area, using an exaggerated example.

Kukuchka noted several other houses with 6-foot privacy fences across the street and diagonally from their home.

Council approved the Kukuchka family to continue building the privacy fence as long as it did not impede the view of traffic on the corner of the street. Also, if someone came in to build a house on the empty lot behind them, the family would have to move the fence forward to allow for construction.

“Thank you for being concerned about dogs at large and things like that,” Councilor Lacie Schwend told Kukuchka.