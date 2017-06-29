Ranchester to host activities for Independence Day

RANCHESTER — The town of Ranchester will host an afternoon of family-friendly fun this Fourth of July.

Events at the Connor Battlefield State Historic Site begin at 2 p.m. July 4 with family games, food and a bounce house for the children from 2-6 p.m. Live music from The Two Tracks will be featured from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The day will also include the wife-carrying competition, an event registered with North American Wife Carrying, which hosts a championship event each year. Those wishing to participate in Ranchester must be at least 21 years old and pay $25 per couple. Registration begins at 2 p.m. with the event beginning at 3 p.m.

First-place finishers earn $250, followed by $150 for second place and $100 for third.

Food vendors and a beer park will accompany afternoon activities, with the annual tradition of fireworks capping off the day.

Ranchester will also host the annual boat races at 5 p.m. Those interested may register a little wooden sailboat for $5, with cash prizes awarded to the top three boats.