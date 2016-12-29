Ranchester talks projects, funding with local legislators

SHERIDAN — Mayor Peter Clark of Ranchester urged legislators heading into the 2017 session to be wary of cutting funding for projects and agencies like the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

He addressed legislators at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce legislative forum Dec.8.

Clark requested another opportunity to fund the wayside horn for a railroad crossing; requested care to be taken in cutting state staffing with regards to the DEQ; shared what Ranchester is doing to prepare for possible funding cuts; and informed the panel of planned projects for the town.

Clark said two and a half years ago, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad estimated the installation of a quiet zone in Ranchester to cost $100,000 with a 25 percent match for the town. Earlier this year, BNSF came back with a new estimate of $610,000 with a 13 percent match.

Clark said that BNSF told him that two constant warning circuits are required at the crossing, and there is only one currently installed there. Also, a wayside horn is the only option because of the configuration of the tracks.

Clark said that the $79,000 match cannot be funded with Capital Facilities Tax money because it has been allocated elsewhere. He can’t find anywhere in the town’s budget to fund the project, so he has decided to pass on it.

“Please, in the future, refunding something like that would be really helpful,” Clark said.

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, responded that the bulk of the expense is for the constant warning circuit. BNSF is under a mandate from the federal government to upgrade every crossing to constant circuit warning, and eventually they will get to Ranchester’s crossing.

According to Clark, Ranchester is now required to have DEQ water permits. Cutting too far back on state staffing will increase the already rising turn-around time, which will throw off construction schedules, he said.

“My last permit was supposed to have a 30-day turn-around,” Clark said. “By the time I interviewed with DEQ and wrote them letters, the turn-around was a year.”

Kinskey suggested taking over appraisal of water permits from DEQ.

“You can apply to DEQ to do your own approvals on water permits without having to send them to Casper,” Kinskey said. “You have to show that you’ve got a qualified engineer and you can do the permitting yourself. It can cut six months off projects.”

Clark also discussed what Ranchester has done to offset potential loss of revenues.

The town is reducing the size of its staff so payroll is down. In addition, the Montana-Dakota Utility franchise fee has been negotiated from 1 percent to 4 percent, which will net the town an increase from $6,000 to $27,000.

“MDU will automatically pass that on to the customers,” Clark said. “Before it was buried in their fee structure, but now it shows up as a line item on their bills. That is one of the few things we can actually make an effect on our income.”

Ranchester’s infrastructure is in good shape because of foresight a number of years ago to hire a town engineer. The town pays him a flat fee rather than a project percentage, which saves money.

“We have one of the stingiest engineers you could ever have,” Clark said. “He saves us money big time by working contracts to death.”

Future projects Ranchester officials are considering include the replacement of a 75-year-old sewer line that is leaking; reworking the design of the sewer lagoon to increase the capacity without increasing the size; replacing filter material in the water treatment plant; and replacing the service pumps that pump water to the water tanks. The project costs range from $40,000 to $369,000.