Ranchester officials table annexation

RANCHESTER — With Mayor Peter Clark in Lander for a natural gas pipeline meeting and town engineer Chris Johnson unavailable to attend the meeting, Ranchester Town Council tabled a first reading of the bus barn annexation.

Clerk-treasurer for Ranchester Barbara Brackeen-Kepley said council members did not feel comfortable moving forward without further information regarding the annexation.

Council did approve the transfer of the Silver Spur liquor license from Paul and Helen Deutsch to just Paul Deutsch following the passing of his wife, Helen. Brackeen-Kepley said the liquor commissions required an entire transfer of the license. It will go into effect Wednesday.

Ranchester officials will also revisit the dog ordinance and will possibly add a cat ordinance after citizen complaints of loud dogs and cat problems. The issue must be handled at the town level and not by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, so town officials are preparing for review by pulling current documents related to the issue.

Brackeen-Kepley also said the sheriff notified the town that a prescription drug take-back box will not be provided for each outlying town in Sheridan County, but said SCSO plans to help the surrounding towns promote the box that currently sits inside the Sheridan Police Department lobby.